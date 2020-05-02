Robert John Virnig, 38, Hillman was charged with felony first degree controlled substance possession in Morrison county District Court.
The charge stems from an April 24 incident, when an investigator with the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force executed a search warrant to inspect Virnig’s property with the assistance of the Morrison County SWAT team.
Upon entering the property the teams allegedly noted multiple people on scene, some attempting to flee, however all were detained as well as Virnig.
The residence was searched and the teams allegedly found a large amount of controlled substances, totaling 934.4 grams of a substance testing positive for methamphetamine as well as $5,421 in cash.
Officers also allegedly found cocaine, marijuana, possible ecstasy/MDMA and several items identified as drug paraphernalia.
A box of ammunition for a Winchester .40 caliber pistol was also allegedly found in the basement.
In a statement Virnig allegedly admitted to having the drugs at his residence and that he was selling them from his home.
If convicted, Virnig faces up to 30 years in prison and/or a $1,000,000 fine.
