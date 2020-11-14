Vietnam War veteran reminisces of times past

More than 50 years have passed since Darrell Larsen, 71, of Royalton served in the Armed Forces during the Vietnam War. Even so, the memories remain and looking back, he considers himself to have been very lucky to have made it home. Not all did, he said.
Larsen graduated from Upsala High School in 1967. He and his friends Bill Kremers and Tom Burggraff figured that if they pursued work and education right after they graduated, it would only be a matter of time before they all were drafted.
It was about at the height of the war at that time. To get it over with, the three friends volunteered for the draft, which meant serving for two years. Little did he know at the time, it would lead to a military career of more than 27 years.
Basic training was completed at Ft. Campbell in Kentucky. The training was vigorous and they lived in World War II style barracks that reminded him of their chicken barn back home, only less insulated.
Then in October 1967, Larsen was sent to Ft. Sill in Oklahoma to complete advanced individual training (AIT). Kremers on the other hand was ordered to Ft. Polk, Louisiana and once he had completed infantry training, was sent to Vietnam. Burggraff was sent to Ft. Knox in Kentucky for armor training and later ordered to serve in Germany.
Larsen said after he had completed the AIT course, he and a few others were recruited to join the artillery combat leader course. It also meant getting promoted from corporal (E4) to sergeant (E5), once completed. “If you completed that course, it meant you were being trained for Vietnam, but we figured we were going there anyway. It was a good course and good training,” he said.
Larsen and several others then went on to Ft. Lewis in Washington, where they became part of the 1st Battalion, 82nd Artillery, which was then further assigned to the 23rd Infantry Division, otherwise known as the Americal division.
Before Larsen and the others were sent to serve in Vietnam, they were given a 30 day leave. During this time, the equipment they would need was shipped to Vietnam. It took about 30 days to arrive, which was why they had been given leave.
Now being a grandfather and a father himself, Larsen reflects on how difficult it must have been for his parents to see him go, knowing he was going to Vietnam.
“I went over as a gunner, which is an assistant section chief and after a month I was promoted to section chief. There was 10 in a section, so I was a 19-year-old supervising 10 men in a combat zone. We thought we were men, but I look at my grandkids today and think, ‘We were just kids,’” he said.
Larsen’s battalion arrived in Vietnam in July 1968. It was a long flight. At first, they flew from McChord Air Force Base in Washington and landed in Anchorage, Alaska to refuel. Then they stopped briefly in Tokyo, Japan, before they continued their flight by commercial aircraft to Danai, Vietnam.
“I remember that aircraft landed and unloaded us. It was on the ground for just a few minutes, just long enough for us to get off and away from the plane. Then it took off again to get out of the combat area. I remember thinking, ‘Wow, this must be a really dangerous area if they want to get out of here that quickly,’” Larsen said.
As the servicemen were sent as a battalion, several of the men were further infused into other units so that the whole unit wouldn’t transfer back to the United States at the same time. As a result, Larsen was with the Americal division, which was stationed near Chu Lai, Vietnam, for eight months until he and a few others were transferred to B Battery, Second Battalion, 138th Field Artillery (Kentucky National Guard), which was stationed near Phu Bai in Vietnam.
While Larsen was with the Americal division, they came under attack several times, including a sapper attack in September 1968.
“It was night and explosions started going off,” he said.
Larsen and the other men ran back to their personnel bunker to get their combat gear and other equipment they needed. He and one of the his gunners went out and tried to shoot self-illumination to illuminate the area with help of the M114A1 155mm Howitzer.
“I ran the illumination round in the Howitzer and he grabbed the wheel to crank it up to shoot it above, but it just clicked. He said, ‘Larsen, there’s something wrong here,’” he said.
Using his flashlight, Larsen shone at the artillery piece, they both realized the unit had been hit. The shaft, the wheel and others parts had been blown off.
“We couldn’t fire that gun because we were just a few feet away in the personnel bunker, getting our gear, when that happened,” Larsen said.
He and the gunner then ran to a neighboring gun section to use their Howitzer. It was important for them to be able to see what was going on, he said.
Larsen recalls when they heard about the deadly attack at the Firebase Tomahawk, June 19, 1969, where the C Battery, 2nd Battalion, 138th Field Artillery (Kentucky National Guard) were stationed. It is considered to be the Army National Guard’s single deadliest action of the Vietnam War. Ten members of the C Battery were killed. Five of them were from the same county, Larsen said.
As a result of the attack, the B Battery was sent to Firebase Tomahawk to replace them. Grieving the loss of his fellow brothers in arms and seeing the destruction, Larsen sometimes thinks about how differently the outcome could have been had his unit been stationed there at the time.
Larsen was stationed at Firebase Tomahawk for the remainder of his last month of service in Vietnam. When it was time to go home, he was notified about it the same day, packed his bag and quickly said goodbye to the others.
All three friends made it home from serving overseas. Coming home was not only a relief for Larsen, but as expected, also for his family.
Larsen said that during his time in Vietnam, he was able to go on leave for a week and had the option to travel. Wanting to go to an English speaking country and with Hawaii and Australia as the only options, Larsen said he visited Australia. Because of the time difference of day and night between Australia and the United States, he didn’t phone home to tell his parents. Looking back in hindsight, he regrets it. After all, while he was having a good time in Sydney, Australia, they were home worrying about him, thinking he was in Vietnam, he said.
The first year after returning to the United States, Larsen worked in construction. He then attended the University of Minnesota in Crookston where he studied agricultural business management. Later, a friend of his who served in the Minnesota National Guard at Camp Ripley encouraged him to join. Altogether, he served more than 27 years in the military before he retired in 2009. By then, he had risen through the ranks to Lieutenant Colonel.
After meeting his wife Arlene, the sister of one of his classmates and friends, the two married in 1972. The two also later took over the Larsen family farm in 1980 and are the fourth generation living there.
Larsen said at first they raised hogs and chickens, but in 1990 started raising Texas Longhorn cattle. Since then, they have also added red Angus and Simmental.
As they are both getting older, they sold the majority of their Texas Longhorn herd earlier this year. It was a way to reduce the workload and to also make it easier for them to sell the cattle. Since sales barn owners tend not to be too fond of keeping horned animals in the pens, they had to direct market the longhorns, Larsen said.
When Larsen isn’t farming, he enjoys spending time with Arlene, taking her on horse and buggy rides, collecting classic red tractors and more.
