The Long Prairie American Legion Riders presented Jim Meyer, a Vietnam veteran who lost his home southeast of Buckman in a fire last month, with a donation of $1,000, Sunday, March 7. The group raises money to help veterans who have fallen on hard times during fundraisers throughout the year. Its next event is March 20 at the Long Prairie American Legion. On hand for the presentation were (from left): Mike Hanson of the Long Prairie American Legion Riders, Meyer, and LPALR members Randy Johnson and Harry Clark.
