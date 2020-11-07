Veterans Day: A reminder of sacrifices for many

With veterans being honored across the United States Wednesday, Nov. 11, it is also a time for Master Sergeant Alex and Major Jessica Warzecha of Little Falls to remember the sacrifices given by so many. As both serve in the Minnesota Army National Guard, both have also seen their own share of sacrifices.
Not only the time spent away from family, friends and their community during deployments, but also during various trainings and attending military schools, sometimes several months at a time. More than anything, they think of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice — their lives.
“Sure, we may have done a lot of stuff, but I always think of someone who has done more or who is currently deployed and away from their family,” Alex said.
Jessica enlisted in the Minnesota Army National Guard in 1999. Nineteen years old and with one year of college education from the Minnesota State University in Mankato completed, she joined as a way to help pay for her college education.
“It was kind of expensive and I had a friend in my sorority who was doing it, so I went to a recruiter with her, learned more about it and signed up,” she said.
About two months later in June 1999, she left for basic training at Ft. Jackson in South Carolina. From there, she went on to advanced individual training at Ft. Lee in Virginia and later returned to Minnesota as a 92Y unit supply specialist, where she continued to rise up the enlisted ranks for eight years within the 34th Combat Aviation Brigade.
She later commissioned as an ordnance officer in 2006 through the State Officer Candidate Program.
During the 21 years Jessica has been in the military, she has been deployed overseas once. Serving as a sustainment operations officer at the time, she and many others with the 34th Infantry Division were deployed to Basrah, Iraq, in 2009-2010. In addition, she has also worked as the senior logistics officer for the 34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade S4.
Jessica said during her career, her highest military school accomplishment was the intermediate level education Common Core (ILE). She also holds a bachelor’s degree in human biology from the Minnesota State University in Mankato.
Besides currently serving as the company commander of the Camp Ripley Training Support Unit, she also works full-time for the Minnesota National Guard as a federal technician for the Deputy Chief of Staff — Logistics (DCSLOG) and as a non-dual status budget analyst.
Alex was 17 when he enlisted in the Minnesota Army National Guard in 2002. What inspired him to join was the fact that he had grown up in a military family with his dad and several uncles serving as well as seeing his dad go to various drill weekends.
Alex said at the time he enlisted it had seemed like a good idea. However, in hindsight has he has gotten older and watches his nieces that age, he looks at 17 through a new lens.
“It seemed easy at the time, but now knowing that my nieces are that age, it seems like they are too young to do what I did. It’s a reality check, I guess,” he said.
Since Alex enlisted when he was 17, he completed his junior year of high school, went to basic training at Ft. Benning in Georgia and then returned to Minnesota to complete his senior year of high school. After he graduated from high school, he went on to a military school at Ft. Gordon in Georgia to become a 31U signal support systems specialist and then spent the next 10 years rising up the enlisted ranks within the 134th Brigade Support Battalion. He also later completed the 25B Senior Leader Course at military school.
Alex has served two tours overseas. In 2004-2005, he was deployed with the 50th Main Support Battalion to Forward Operating Base Speicher in Iraq and again in 2009-2010, with the 34th Infantry Division to Basrah in Iraq.
Alex recalls his first tour. He was 19 when he deployed and later turned 20 in Iraq. Although his deployment overseas was 11 months, with the training he and other received at Ft. Dix in New Jersey for six months before they deployed, altogether he was away for 17 months.
Although he was proud to go and serve his country in that capacity, he was still very young and became quite homesick at times, he said.
“It was kind of weird knowing all of my friends were home, starting to go to college and going to school and we were doing that,” he said.
In Iraq, it was his responsibility to set up and make sure that the communications were working well. It were important that the truck drivers in the convoy was able to speak to one another through the radio.
“It was dangerous. It was a lot of responsibility, so that was kind of stressful,” he said.
Since they were busy most of the time, Alex said time seemed to pass by very fast. Living together with in a small plywood shack with six other soldiers that were in his maintenance platoon, they played cards, drank non-alcoholic beer and created their own fun in a place that was not fun to be in at all, he said.
“A lot of good friendships and relationships were developed and are still strong today,” Alex said.
At this time, Alex serves as the senior information specialist in the Joint Forces Headquarters Detachment and also works full-time for the Minnesota Army National Guard as a federal technician for the United States Property and Fiscal Office at Camp Ripley as well as a non-dual system administrator.
Alex and Jessica started dating in 2007. Although they knew of one another from working at Camp Ripley, it wasn’t until they met at the American Legion in Little Falls that they started to socialize.
After dating for about a year and a half, Alex and Jessica both received orders to deploy overseas. Later that day when they told one another about it, they realized that they were both being deployed with the 34th Infantry Division to Basrah, Iraq. It had happened by chance.
“While we were in the same division, we weren’t in the same unit,” she said.
The couple had a three day pass before they were scheduled to fly into Iraq. Stationed at Ft. Lewis in Washington before they were to be deployed, the two visited Seattle.
Knowing that their relationship would be viewed more seriously if they were married and that they would be able to live together when they were deployed overseas, Alex and Jessica decided to tie the knot in front of a justice of peace in Seattle, Wash. Two of his friends acted as witnesses and since they didn’t have any actual wedding rings, Alex borrowed his friend’s ring for ceremonial purposes and Jessica used a pink ring she had bought when they had vacationed in Mexico.
“It was our last trip together before deployment. When we came home, we had a big wedding,” she said.
Alex deployed a week before Jessica as his job was to set up communications. Since they would technically spend their honeymoon in Iraq, Alex set up their room very nicely and made it really special to her. As the U.S. had taken over the base from the British and some areas were considered abandoned, he would check out the dumpsters for various items he could re-purpose. Examples of things he engineered was a boot cleaning brush outside as well as different tiles and turned it into a patio for them to enjoy.
“He did special things a lot. He was a very sweet, newly-wed husband and made life good there because there were some scary times,” Jessica said.
There were also times the base was attacked with rockets. At first and unfamiliar with the sound, Jessica tried to figure out what was happening outside. Since it was Alex’s second tour, he knew fully well, but not to scare her, he lied to her sometimes and attributed the sound to some machinery or something. However, it only worked for a few times until she became familiar with the sound and the warning system of incoming rockets at the base improved.
Because of how well communications were set up at the base, Alex and Jessica were able to stay in contact with the family often, mostly through email and regular mail.
Alex and Jessica have two children, Luke 6 and Abel, 5. They instill a lot of the same values they lead their lives with, such as treating people with respect, follow through with responsibilities, being responsible and working hard. Other values include having integrity, being honest, admitting when at fault and apologizing whenever they have done something bad to others.
The Warzechas also parent with discipline that sometimes leads to a physical activity — pushups when they have done something bad, Jessica said.
“When they do bad things, we make them drop down and give 20,” Jessica said.
Alex and Jessica have been actively involved in the Little Falls Post 46 American Legion for many years. While he is currently the commander for Post 46, Jessica is a leader and has also been the membership director for the last three years.
Alex encourages younger veterans to get more involved with the non-profit organization as it has done a lot to support veterans and veteran organizations and continues to do so annually.
As veterans across the nation are honored on Veterans Day, the Warzechas encourage people to thank a veteran no matter what service they did or how easy or how hard it was, Alex said.
