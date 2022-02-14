Vernon Pick: From disaster in Morrison County to riches in Saratoga, California

When people live in rural Minnesota, sometimes it’s easy for people to assume that their own local history may not be all that interesting or have even had much of an impact, said Mary Warner, executive director at the Morrison County Historical Society in Little Falls. However, Morrison County is not to be underestimated, she said.
One man’s interesting story, whose journey and legacy still makes a difference, is that of Vernon Pick, Warner said.
Vernon James Pick was originally born in Columbus, Ohio, Oct. 25, 1903, to Fred and Dora Pick. While the family lived in Wisconsin during Pick’s early years, the 1920 U.S. Federal Census reveal that the family moved to Warroad, Minnesota. By then, Pick was about 16 years old, Warner said.
Warner said that history shows that Pick completed one year of high school, but then left home when he was 17.
“He tried a little of everything. Mostly there were jobs in which he could use his already good practical knowledge of electricity,” she said.
Eventually, Pick enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in December 1921, and served in South Carolina, New York, Haiti, Virginia and Connecticut. However, after having been determined to have a “bad character,” he was dishonorably discharged in 1924 or 1925, and served a few years in naval prisons in California and New Hamsphire.
Once released, Pick started working as an electrician at the Hudson Bay Mining and Smelting Company, in Flin Flon, Canada.
“He got the job by being able to repair the company’s radio transmitter at The Pas, Canada, it’s only contact with the outside,” Warner said.
Warner said that since Flin Flon was established in 1927, so the Hudson Bay Mining and Smelting Company could mine copper and zinc, that he was in the town since its early beginnings. He saved the money he earned with the dream of setting up a motor rewinding shop.
Pick later married. Warner said that while she hasn’t been able to find any documentation as to Pick’s wedding, census records determine that he married Ercyl Squire in or around 1928. Born Feb. 28, 1908, to Sylvester and Isabel Squire, she and the Pick family both lived in Warroad, which is likely how the two met, Warner said.
Both Pick and Ercyl are listed as husband and wife in the 1930 census. That same year, their daughter, Virginia Ruth, was born on Nov. 4, 1930. By then, they had moved to Hennepin County, where he had started a motor rewinding shop.
“According to an article recapping Vernon’s life, even though 1930 was the on the cusp of the Depression Era, the business did well because owners of electrical equipment who in better days would have thrown away their old motors and bought new, sent them to Pick to be rewound,” Warner said.
With the business flourishing, Pick purchased a building eventually, which was located at 215 East Lake Street in Minneapolis. In the 1940 census, he, Ercyl and Virginia, were recorded living at 4432 Aldrich Avenue in Minneapolis.
Warner said that around 1940, Pick became enamored with the idea to grow into one of the most unusual enterprises in the country and thought of developing his own self-sustaining community. It eventually led him to Morrison County.
Looking for a mill site where he could develop his own power, Warner said he found it at Two Rivers, which was located near Royalton. The site included an abandoned flour mill, which dated back to just after the Civil War, and a dam that had long since broken down. It also included several acres of land and three old houses, Warner said.
Over the years, Pick purchased several properties on both sides of Two Rivers. The first property (Two Rivers Township, Section 8, T127N, R29W), which consisted of 15 acres, he purchased from William Hall on June 22, 1942 for $1,100. A few days later, on June 26, 1942, he bought another 15 acres from Royal Hall for the same amount. Over the years, he purchased even more land.
Warner said that in 1942, an article in the Little Falls Daily Transcript reported that he had purchased the then 65-year-old Carnes flour mill in mid-May of 1942, and that he planned to tear it down to build a home for his family and a locker plant. In addition, the article said that he planned to rebuild the Two Rivers Dam to utilize the water power to generate electricity to operate the locker plant, she said.
In the end, Pick was able to start creating a self-sustaining property right away without tearing down the mill. During the summer months over the course of a few years, Warner said Pick made his own cement block, erected a small power house and built a 60-foot dam to raise the water level of the old mill pond.
As part of his project, Pick installed a 60-horsepower turbine and other electrical-generating equipment. He also cleaned and repaired two mill buildings and installed a steam heating system for his shop and woodworking plant, Warner said.
While it is unclear what happened to Ercyl, Minnesota marriage records show that Pick married Ruth Fredrika Elvira Johnson in Hennepin County, June 13, 1947.
“Together, they had ambitious plans for the Two Rivers property,” Warner said.
Pick registered the business name, Two Rivers Company, with the state of Minnesota, on April 13, 1946. With a mind for entrepreneurship, Warner said Pick also started a furniture factory in a three-story mill structure and made a loom out of oak trees, just by simply following the plate in one of his books in the library.
The plan was, Warner said, for Ruth to use the loom and make draperies and other fabrics to add onto the already existing business. Always looking for opportunities, Warner said Pick and his daughter, Virginia, also ran a printing press on the property. It seemed like success just followed Pick one way or another. That is, until May 9, 1951, when a fire erupted and burned down the mill.
“The fire was discovered about 5:30 p.m. by Albert Wiener, who spread the alarm that brought volunteer firemen from both Bowlus and Royalton,” Warner said.
As essentially all the equipment the Picks used for their various businesses, along with all of the office records, were stored in the old mill building, it was deemed a total loss.
Warner said that although the loss was estimated at $15,000 to $20,000, the insurance payout was only $13,500. Unable to replace the equipment, the Picks decided to use the money to vacation out west instead. They purchased a house trailer and a truck and just left the Morrison County area. Little did they know, it would completely change their lives, Warner said.
In the 1950s, the Atomic Energy Commission encouraged people to prospect for uranium — something Pick caught wind of during their journey, Warner said. Outfitted with maps, a Geiger counter and camping supplies, Pick started searching for uranium in the Hanksville, Utah area.
“For nine months, he roamed the desert, the mountains and the canyons without success. Then, on June 21, 1952, he made a strike which has become one of the most fabulous in the nation. That prospecting trip almost cost Pick his life. Alone in a canyon for 10 days, with only poisonous alkali water to drink, he lost 45 pounds and was partly delirious when he finally made his way back to his truck. The water of Muddy Creek, near his newly-found uranium mine, was actually full of arsenic,” Warner said.
Down to his last $300, Warner said Pick took one last prospecting trip. It led him to discover the Delta Mine, one of the richest deposits of uranium ore on the Colorado Plateau. He sold it to the Atlas Corporation for $9 million and also received $500,000 in Atlas Corporation stock and an airplane.
Warner said that after the Picks struck it rich, they were hammered with requests for money from many people. As a result, he started a foundation, put his friend Rev. Alan Humrickhouse in charge of it, with its aims and resources left undefined, but dedicated to the purpose of a general interest in promoting education and good works.
Researching the history of Pick, Warner said she was thrilled to discover that the foundation Pick started is still active today. The Vernon J. Pick Foundation, she said, is based in Hopkins and continues to operate and provide scholarships to Minnesota high school seniors in science and engineering.
Although Pick had more than enough to retire, he also used part of the money they received to create a self-sustaining property similar to the Two Rivers mill property, but on a much larger scale, Warner said.
“Vernon wanted a full-scale research and development laboratory devoted to electronics and electromechanics from industrial automation of machines, for instance, to electronic computers,” she said.
In addition, he developed a special department for studying and utilizing solar energy. The lab, Warner said, was built in the Santa Cruz Mountains near Saratoga, Calif. on 830 acres, along with a modest ranch-style home that cost $80,000.
As Pick’s newest hobby was flying, Warner said there was a glade on the property that allowed him to have an airstrip for light planes graded. The forests also offered good possibilities for profitable tree farming and the slopes were converted into vineyards with the grapes sold to a local vinery — all so the property could support itself, Warner said.
“In a sense, Vernon Pick just couldn’t quit the life he had built at Two Rivers Mill. Neither wealth nor renown changed that,” Warner said.
