Verne Deering: The fast left-handed pitcher from Harding

Growing up in Harding, playing baseball was a simple fact of life, said Verne Deering, 86, of Little Falls. After chores were done on the farm, Deering and the other local kids often met up in a pasture to play the game they all had come to love.
“Baseball was a big thing. It was a thing for kids to do when they got together,” he said.
Deering continued to play baseball during his high school years and then, after he graduated from Little Falls Community High School, in 1953, played with the Little Falls Red Sox, where he made plenty of headlines in the local newspaper, the Little Falls Daily Transcript, and other surrounding newspapers. He was also well-known. Not only as a left-handed pitcher, but for his accuracy and speed.
A news article in the Little Falls Daily Transcript, dated June 24, 1957, described his game against Detroit Lakes.
“Verne Deering, with pinpoint control and a sharp breaking curve, pitched and hit the Little Falls Red Sox to a 5 - 0 win over Detroit Lakes at Fairgrounds Park, Sunday night. The big left-hander struck out nine and walked just one in rolling up his second straight decision. The Lakers were able to collect just three scattered singles off his smoking slants,” the article said.
Another article dated July 17, 1957, described
the team’s win against Breck - Wahpeton in North Dakota as, “The Little Falls Red Sox tore a page from the New Yankees’ famed fable on how to win ball games with a 2 - 0 victory over the Breck - Wahpeton Twins, Tuesday night. Little Falls accomplished this feat with just two hits. In the league’s best pitched game of the season, the Sox’ Verne Deering and Breck’s Ron Saatzer mowed down opposing batsmen with tireless regularity in a game that ran its full nine inning course in slightly over two hours. Lefty Deering pitched what was probably the top ball game of his career in stopping the heavy hitting Twins’ with just three scattered singles. Deering set both Nick Bentley and Jim Holstein, two of the top hitters in the league, down without a hit — walking Bentley once on purpose.”
Reminiscing, Deering said back when he was playing with the Little Falls Red Sox, about 1,000 fans would come out to ball field every Sunday to watch the game. Prior to the game, a man with a megaphone drove around Little Falls in his van and reminded people about the game.
When the Red Sox played against the team from Pierz, the Pierz Pirates, the audience increased to about 3,000, he said.
Although the games usually didn’t start until 8 p.m., many folks came out as early as two hours before it started to get a good seat and to watch the batting practice.
Because of his skills, Deering was later on recruited to play for the Cleveland Indians. He recalls playing with Chuck Hiller for a while, before Hiller was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in December 1958. In the 1962 World Series, Hiller became the first National League player to hit a grand slam in a World Series. Deering said he still has a couple of baseball cards of Hiller.
Deering played for the Cleveland Indians for about two or three years until he decided it wasn’t the life for him. He had simply grown tired of the long and hot bus rides across the U.S., and missed his family back home.
“The buses didn’t have air conditioning back then like they do now. The roads were a lot rougher too,” he said.
In September 1958, Deering was drafted into the U.S. Army. Because of his good baseball playing skills, it didn’t take long for him to be assigned to play baseball for the Army’s team, the Blue Rangers. The team was very successful and became the 1959 Rhine League champions.
Playing ball for the Army also gave Deering the opportunity to travel to other countries, mostly within Europe, such as Germany and France.
Later in life, Deering started coaching the victory league in Randall.
“It was fun to coach,” he said.
Besides Deering dedicating his life to baseball, his brother, Virg, did very well, in baseball, too, he said. His third brother was Claire.
Although Deering no longer plays the game himself, he enjoys watching baseball. After all, it is the sport he grew up with and love, he said.
