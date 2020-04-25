The Randall City Council welcomed Mary Venske as a new interim council member last week, taking the place of Gerald Adamski, who recently passed away.
She was the first woman on the Council serving a two-year term in 2009, a co-member to Adamski.
Venske grew up in Pierz and moved to Little Falls after starting work as a correctional officer at the Morrison County Jail in the early 1990s. After she was married in 1998, Venske moved to Randall where she’s lived ever since.
The people of Randall were very welcoming to her as an outsider, she said. A decade after living in her beloved city, she said she wanted to see improvements with the Police Department.
“I felt that I had no right to complain about how the Police Department was being run if I didn’t try to actively do something about it. So I ran for City Council,” she said.
After she was elected, Venske said she and the Council created a full-time officer position for the Police Department.
Although she enjoyed her term, Venske said with her full-time job and three boys to raise, she didn’t have the time to serve again. However, she has maintained a seat on the Planning and Zoning Committee for the past 10 years.
When she saw a position was open, she couldn’t help but inquire. Venske said she mentioned her experience to the city and they found her to be a good fit.
“I love Randall,” she said. “I want to see new businesses come in here and I want to see the people of Randall prosper and do well and have good roads and be able to maintain our city.”
One of her favorite things about the city is the small class sizes at the elementary school and sense of community. Randall is a place where her children could play down the street and Venske knew if they needed help, they could ask a neighbor.
Now, Venske said, her children are grown and she has two granddaughters, who she loves to spend time with in the city, taking them to places like Bingo Park.
Venske said she also loves to read, quilt, spend time outdoors and walk her two dogs: a yellow lab and a king Charles mix.
Now that her children are grown and she is only employed part-time, Venske said she doesn’t see a reason why she wouldn’t run for reelection in the fall.
“I have more time to dedicate to my city,” she said.
