VanRisseghems: A home full of memories

When Charlotte VanRisseghem and her late husband, Jeff, moved to Little Falls in 1958, they were really thrilled about the home they had purchased. It had five bedrooms, a porch and plenty of room in the backyard to grow two vegetable gardens.
The VanRisseghems had three children when they moved to Little Falls — George, Paul and Mary. Bob, David, Nancy, Connie, Colleen and John came later.
“We raised all of our nine children here,” Charlotte said.
Recently, the Heritage Preservation Commission presented a plaque to Charlotte as her home, which was built in 1905, was recognized as a Century Home. It is a recognition that means a lot to her, Charlotte said. However, looking back, neither she or Jeff ever anticipated that they’d one day live in a Century Home when they first purchased the house, she said.
Although the house has seen some changes over the years, most recently, the wall to one of the bedrooms opened up to create a larger living room and a bigger back porch added, the home is filled with memories that stretched to the neighboring blocks.
“It was fabulous,” said her daughter, Connie.
Growing up with many siblings, Connie said, meant there was always someone to play with. Back then, it was also quite common for households to have many children, which meant even more to play with in the neighborhood.
“With that many children in the house, you were sent outside to play, so you met many other neighbor kids that way,” Connie said.
In those days, it was also more common for mothers to stay at home and care for the children and the household, while their husband worked. It created close-knit friendships among the women. For the most part, that is, Charlotte said.
She recalls one neighboring lady who was quite bitter and continued to vent her frustration to the VanRisseghems for years. It wasn’t until later, Charlotte said, that they found out that the roof of the garage was encroaching five inches onto the neighboring property. The garage, which had originally been a barn in the backyard, had been moved next to the house and added onto the house many years before the VanRisseghems even purchased the home.
As a way to get even, the neighbors then purposefully parked their trailer, so it encroached five inches onto the VanRisseghems’ property and made sure to let them know they had done so, too, Charlotte said.
Another time, when Charlotte was mowing the lawn and figured she better mow the extra five inches, too, the neighboring lady became very upset and said, “We will mow our own lawn, thank you,” Charlotte said.
“People can be so petty at times,” she said.
Tragically, the neighboring lady died later on as a result of stroke, something Charlotte believes stress likely contributed to. Sometimes life in itself can be very stressful for people, she said. However, in the end, it’s not worth fretting over small stuff, she said.
“It’s like, after you get to a certain age, you just let it go,” she said.
The relationship with the neighbor’s husband changed, too, after her death, Charlotte said.
“It’s like he became a whole different man. He was a delightful neighbor,” she said.
Reminiscing about her childhood, Connie said one thing that was really nice about growing up in that era was that even if their parents weren’t home, they could always go to somebody else’s for help or vice versa.
For many years, the VanRisseghems rented out bedrooms to a variety of people, who worked at the local boat works or some type of construction. The cost was $1 per night, Charlotte said.
While $1 may not seem like much in today’s market, Connie said, back in the late 1950s and in the years that followed, it was more than enough for the VanRisseghems. It was also a way to help out people. Many were still feeling the aftermath of the Great Depression.
One activity the family always liked was playing games. Before Jeff died, he and Charlotte played card games with other couples frequently. Their children also played card games as well as other form of games with one another.
“We used to get a new game on Christmas. That way they were also busy over the break from school, learning a new game and playing it,” Connie said.
She continues to play card games from time to time with her visitors today.
Since she planted, grew and harvested two vegetable gardens as a way to help feed their children, Charlotte has downsized her vegetable gardening. At this time, she has some strawberries, rhubarb and tomatoes growing.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt on many activities in the community, Charlotte was very active. She volunteered a lot, such as Share A Meal, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and more — wherever help was needed.
Throughout her life, her faith in God has kept her centered. Her strong faith made an impact on her children, as well. Whenever they went somewhere, she always reminded them they had their guardian angel with them, as well.
“With nine children to look after, how could you parent any other way,” Connie said.
