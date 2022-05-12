The Royalton track and field team traveled to Long Prairie/Grey Eagle, Thursday, May 6.
Aurora Walberg stole the show in the 300 meter hurdles yet again, with a time of 50.53. Her time was half of a second faster than everyone else. She also took first in the high jump, clearing 5’0”, beating everyone by two inches.
Mya Yourczek won the triple jump by 3/4”. She jumped for 32’ 9 1/4”, beating out LPGE’s Itzel Salazar, who jumped 32’ 8 1/2”.
Claire Prokott placed third, finishing in 13.82, just .24 seconds from first place.
The girls 4x100 relay team ran the fastest time with a 53.43, nearly one second quicker than all others. The legs were run by Prokott, Baley Bueckers, Walberg and Yourczek.
Connor Carlson had the top time in the 800 meter, finishing in 2:08.14, over one second faster than all others.
David Fountain set a personal record in the 300 meter hurdles, placing second with a time of 46.39.
Jackson Psyck placed second in the discus, with a throw of 132 feet, a personal record.
James Vannurden placed first in the triple jump, with a distance of 39’ 3 1/2”. His jump was nearly a foot and a half farther than the second best jumper. He also took second in the high jump, clearing 5’ 10”.
Zach Ellerbusch set a personal best in the 400 meter, with a time of 58.39, to finish third.
The boys 4x400 relay team took first place, with a time of 3:43.35, nearly six seconds ahead of every other relay team. The legs were run by Ellerbusch, Vannurden, Fountain and Psyck.
The Royals traveled to Holdingford, Tuesday, May 10, for their next meet.
In that meet, both the boys and girls placed sixth out of eight teams.
For the boys, it was Vannurden leading the way, breaking his old triple jump record of 39’ 9 1/4”, by jumping 40’ 3”, taking first place. In the long jump he placed third, with a distance of 19’ 3 1/4”.
Vannurden also took second in the high jump, but tied the first place finisher, as they both cleared 5’ 8”.
The girls were led by Mia Yourczek, who finished first in the shot put, with a throw of 34 feet. Yourzcek also took second in the triple jump, with a distance of 33’ 6”.
Walberg took second in the 300 hurdles, finishing in 49.52. She also matched the first place height in the high jump, with 5’ 2” but had more attempts, so she took third place.
Prokott took second in the long jump, just missing out on first with a jump of 15’ 7”, an inch and a half shy of first place.
The girls 4x100 team finished in second with a time of 53.30. The legs were run by Prokott, Bueckers, Walberg and Yourczek.
The Royals will travel to Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Tuesday, May 17, for their next meet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.