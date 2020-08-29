Sean Kenneth Vande- rvegt, 36, Faribault (formerly of St. Cloud), was convicted of a felony in Morrison County District Court for receiving stolen property.
The charge stemmed from a March 30, 2019 incident, when the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle being stolen.
On May 7, 2019 the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a vehicle had been parked at the Cushing Town Hall for several days.
The license plate number on the vehicle matched the one from truck stolen from Aitkin County.
When a deputy arrived at the scene, an individual said the truck had been parked at a nearby residence for a couple of months.
The owner of the residence said Vandervegt, a friend of her son’s, had driven the truck to her property and left it there.
She said Vandervegt and others had pushed the truck off her property and to the town hall.
The resident said she had only ever seen Vandervegt drive the truck.
Investigators spoke with Vandervegt and he said an individual had picked him up in the truck and taken him to the residence near Cushing Township Hall.
Vandervegt said he had left the truck behind at the residence. He said he had thought the truck may have been stolen, but did not bring up the issue and he did not know how to contact the individual.
Vandervegt was sentenced to 21 months in prison and fined $50.
