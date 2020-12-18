Morrison County Public Health Director Brad Vold gave the County Board of Commissioners an update on how COVID-19 vaccinations will be rolled out locally during Tuesday’s virtual meeting.
On Dec. 11, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the vaccination created by Pfizer for emergency use in the fight against COVID-19. Four locations in Minnesota were among the first to receive shipments, but Morrison County was not among them.
Carla Zupko, vice president of patient care for CHI St. Gabriel’s Health in Little Falls, said the hospital is expecting to give its first vaccines early the week of Dec. 21. Frontline workers will be the first to receive the shots at St. Gabriel’s.
The first phase of the vaccine rollout, Phase 1A, will be available to health care workers and those living in long-term care facilities.
“Phase 1A is going to be (administered) by the health care facilities and their pharmacy partners,” Vold said.
Most pharmacies, he said, have signed on to help with administering the vaccine. He said he knows Coborn’s is among those locally who will be able to give out the shots — which will be free of charge and administered in two doses.
He said it will likely take multiple shipments before Morrison County is able to get through Phase 1A. The hub through which vaccines will be distributed is in St. Cloud, and facilities will be able to share any unused doses with other locations within their hub. It is still unknown how many doses the county will receive in its first shipment.
“We probably won’t get enough in our first round of shipments to get the vaccine to all health care staff and all long-term care facilities,” he said.
Once Phase 1A is complete, the next rounds of the vaccine will be available to people in Phases 1B and 1C. Other groups included in those phases include essential workers — including teachers, first responders and law enforcement officers — adults with high-risk medical conditions, citizens age 65 and older and some adults living in congregate settings, such as group homes.
Phases 2 and 3 of distribution will open vaccinations up to a wider swath of the general population, though the Minnesota Department of Health does not yet have a date set for when that might happen. The Pfizer vaccine is currently not approved for children under age 16.
Commissioner Greg Blaine noted that, due to the extreme cold temperatures at which the vaccines have to be stored, he has heard about some places having to buy special equipment. Vold said the Pfizer vaccine has to be stored at between 76 and 112 degrees below zero Farenheit. The Moderna vaccine, which has yet to be approved by the FDA, will have to be stored at around zero degrees.
Vold said he does not anticipate the county or any other entities locally having to purchase an “ultra-cold” refrigerator.
Vold said the good news is that both vaccines have shown to be highly effective.
“Studies have shown that both are about 95% effective, which is really good,” he said.
Though Vold said the vaccine being available to portions of the population soon provides a light at the end of the tunnel and is a source of hope, it is not enough for people to let their guard down in terms of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Federal and state health officials have estimated that it will probably be April or May 2021 before enough doses of the vaccine have been produced to open distribution to the general public.
“Even though the vaccine is there, people still need to wear their masks and practice social distancing,” Vold said. “We still need to be cautious about our behavior for quite some time.”
Morrison County Board of Commissioners Briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Was informed by County Engineer Steve Backowski about a Transportation Alternative Grant for the city of Royalton;
• Received word from County Auditor/Treasurer Chelsey Robinson that the state informed her that the county’s Department of Motor Vehicles needs to upgrade its credit card system. It will need to buy five machines at a cost of $680 each;
• Heard from County IT Director Amy Middendorf about upgrades that are needed for the county’s phone system in 2021;
• Heard and gave input on an update from County Administrator Deb Gruber on business relief programs that are soon expected to come down from the state; and
• Decided to go back to in-person meetings at the start of 2021. The county will monitor the situation with COVID-19 to determine whether the Board continues to meet in person or go back to virtual meetings.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, via Microsoft Teams. Meetings can be accessed through the county website.
