Vaccination efforts continue in Morrison County as COVID-19 stats dropped yet again during the week of June 4 - 10.
In a written statement, Morrison County Public Health announced, as of Wednesday, it had helped vaccinate more than 1,150 people during clinics held at the Government Center during the past six months.
“Health care partners, pharmacy partners and other local public health agencies have also been vaccinating residents and have had an impact on our total vaccination rates in Morrison County,” read the statement.
Morrison County has an overall vaccination rate of 47% of residents age 16 and older getting at least one shot, as of Tuesday. Of the 12 and older population, 44% have been vaccinated, with the over 65 crowd having by far the highest rate at 82%.
Opportunies to get vaccinated will continue to be available locally, according to Morrison County Public Health. Anyone interested can find an insert in this weekend’s print edition of the Morrison County Record for information on vaccination sites.
As of Thursday, Morrison County had reported a total of 4,240 COVID-19 infections, 11 of those in the past week. There were 14 active cases within the county on June 10, 11 fewer than on June 3. There were also no hospitalizations between June 4 - 10.
Morrison County did report one death during the past week, bringing it to 61 total. It is the first in the county in six weeks.
The 14 active cases are spread out throughout the county. As of Thursday, there were three people infect who lived in the Little Falls ZIP code, with two each from Pierz, Randall and Royalton.
Lincoln Elementary in Little Falls and Little Falls Community High School are the only two local schools that remain on the Minnesota Department of Health’s (MDH) list of K-12 facilities with known exposures. Royalton High School and Swanville Secondary were removed from the list during the past week.
For the second week in a row, no Morrison County long-term care facilities have reported an infection.
Statewide, the number of deaths did go up slightly betwen June 4 - 10, with 47 reported during that time period; 13 more than the previous week. A total of 603,305 Minnesotans have been infected with COVID-19 since its first case on March 6, 2020. There have been 7,484 deaths, statewide.
The state also holds steady on the number of vaccinations, with 65% of adults having received at least one shot for the second straight week.
That is slightly above the national average, which is 63.9%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Nationwide, 110,145 infections and 3,393 deaths were reported between June 3 - 9, up marginally from 94,965 and 2,685, respectively, the prior week.
