Another close game gave the Upsala Cardinals girls basketball team its ninth loss on the year dropping them to 5-9. Osakis managed to outlast the Cardinals, 53-43, Thursday, Jan. 19.
Dakota Soltis led the team with 14 points on 4-of-8 baskets, making two twos, two threes and four free throws.
Sammy Pilarski came away with 11 points on three threes and a two, making 4-of-8 total shots.
The Cardinals’ luck took a turn as they hosted the then 8-4 Pierz Pioneers, Monday, Jan, 23, and they came away with the upset win, 40-37.
Leading the way for the Cardinals was Soltis again, scoring 15 points on 4-of-12 field goals. Soltis scored on six free throws, three twos and a 3-pointer. She also finished the night with two rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Brenna Graves finished with 13 points on 5-of-11 shots. She was 50% from the 2-point range, making 5-of-10, and made three free throws. Graves also recorded 12 total rebounds, a team-high, two assists and a steal.
The upset win helped Upsala to a 6-9 record. They faced Mille Lacs, Tuesday, Jan. 24, building off their success with another win, 68-44.
No stats were available for this game.
The Cardinals improved to 7-9 and took on BEV, Friday, Jan. 27.
Royalton Royals
Royalton got back above .500 with a 59-55 win over Eden Valley-Watkins, Thursday, Jan. 19.
Kylie Waytashek led the Royals with 22 points on 8-of-14 baskets, hitting 5-of-8 2-pointers and 3-of-6 3-pointers. She also made 4-of-4 free throws and six rebounds, three blocks and two assists.
Hannah Krueger finished the night with 10 points on 3-of-5 total field goals, making one two, two threes and two free throws. She also came away with four rebounds and two steals.
The Royals improved to 7-6 and took on Foley, Monday, Jan. 23, where they earned another win, this time 44-23.
The defense played very well, and the team recorded 39 total rebounds, with 27 of them on the defensive side of the ball. They also recorded eight steals and seven blocks as a team.
Waytashek recorded a team-leading 15 points against the Mustangs. She drained four threes, a free throw and a two. She secured six rebounds, all on the defense, four assists and two blocks.
Mya Yourczek finished the night shooting 4-of-7 baskets for 11 points, hitting a perfect 3-for-3 on 2-pointers. She also finished with two free throws, five rebounds and two steals.
The Royals improved to 8-6 on the year and took on Holdingford, Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Against the Huskers, the Royals suffered a difficult 51-50 loss in overtime.
They rallied back late in the game after going into the half down 24-19, and outscored the Huskers 28-23 in the second half. Unfortunately, they were unable to complete the comeback. The Huskers scored four points in OT and held the Royals to three points, handing them their seventh loss on the year.
Waytashek finished the game with 17 points on five 2-pointers, two 3-pointers and a free throw. Waytashek also led the Royals with 12 rebounds, five assists and four blocks.
Mya Wolbeck finished the game with 11 points on 4-of-7 baskets. She scored on two twos, two threes and a free throw. Wolbeck also recorded two rebounds and two steals.
Royalton fell to 8-7 on the season. They hosted Maple Lake, Thursday, Jan. 26.
Little Falls Flyers
Little Falls started a 2-game win streak after defeating St. Cloud Cathedral, 35-30 at home, Thursday, Jan. 19.
In a low scoring affair, Sophia Sinclair scored nearly half of the Flyers’ total points, coming away with 15 points on 5-of-10 baskets. Sinclair shot 50% on her 3-pointers, finishing 3-of-6, as well as hitting 2-for-2 on free throws. She led the team with nine total rebounds and had three assists, two steals and a block.
Hoping to make it three wins in a row, the Flyers traveled to Albany, Tuesday, Jan. 24. Unfortunately, their win streak ended with a 57-32 loss to the Huskers.
No stats were available for this game.
The loss dropped the Flyers to 4-10 on the season and looked to get back into the win column against Mora on the road, Thursday, Jan. 27.
Swanville Bulldogs
Swanville dropped its second in a row in a 51-38 loss to BEV, Thursday, Jan. 19.
Reese Jackson led the team with eight points on two threes and two free throws.
Lily Peterson recorded seven points, Amelia Hudalla and Avery Douglas finished with six points and Lauren Miller and Delaney Chuba ended with five points.
They took on Sebaka, Friday, Jan. 20, redeeming themselves with several stellar performances.
Douglas scored her highest total on the year, with 28 points, surpassing her previous best game of 21, against Upsala on Jan. 6.
Douglas finished 7-of-18 , making three threes and 11-of-16 of her free throws. She secured 11 rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Miller finished with 11 points on 3-of-9 shots, 2-of-4 coming from beyond the arc. She came away with 10 rebounds, an assist, a deflect and a steal.
Hudalla scored just seven points but was vital in the rebound game, coming away with a team-high 13.
The Bulldogs improved to 7-5 and took on Bertha-Hewitt, Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Against the Bears, the Bulldogs were beaten after a close 51-48 game.
Douglas finished as the leading scorer for Swanville, scoring on 7-of-16 shots for 18 total points. She was her best inside the arc, hitting on 6-of-11. She added three more points on free throws. Douglas also recorded eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Miller ended the night with 17 points on 6-of-16 shots. She made four twos, two threes and three free throws. Miller came down with nine rebounds and had four deflections.
The loss dropped the Bulldogs to 7-6. They hosted Benson, Thursday, Jan. 26.
Pierz Pioneers
The Pierz Pioneers took down the Mora Mustangs, Thursday, Jan. 19, 74-39, improving to 8-4 on the year.
Alyssa Sadlovsky finished the game with 19 points on 8-of-20 shots. She did best in the close range shots, hitting 6-of-12 from inside the arc.
Lily Riley was right behind her in terms of points scored, finishing with 18 total. Riley drained 5-of-10 shots, including going a perfect 5-for-5 on free throws. She scored on two twos and three threes.
Britney Schommer recorded 14 points, with most of her shots coming off of free throws, scoring on 6-of-8. She was 3-of-11 on total field goals, scoring on a 2-pointer and two 3-pointers.
The Pioneers played Upsala, Monday, Jan. 23, and were upset by the Cardinals, 40-37.
Riley finished as the Pioneers’ top scorer, with 10 points. She made a 2-pointer, a 3-pointer and five free throws.
Schommer recorded nine points on four twos and a free throw.
Ashley Kimman led the team in rebounds, coming down with 10 total, and had three deflections and a steal.
The loss dropped the Pioneers to 8-5 on the season. They lost again, Tuesday, Jan. 24, to Zimmerman, 91-86.
Sadlovsky finished the game with 22 points on 9-of-20 field goals. She made seven twos, two threes and two free throws.
Kenna Otte had her best game of the year, coming away with 21 points on 8-of-14 shots. She made 8-of-13 from the 2-point range and was 5-of-7 from the free throw line.
Riley also did very well, finishing with 16 points on five twos, a three and three free throws.
Schommer recorded 14 points and made six shots. She finished 4-of-7 on twos and 2-of-6 on threes.
The back to back losses drop the Pioneers down to 8-6 on the season. They hoped to get back on track against Albany, Friday, Jan. 27.
