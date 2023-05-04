The USA track team took a trip to Minnewaska, Tuesday, May 2. It was a bit of a rough time for the boys in the running events, but they made up for it in the field events, placing fifth among eight teams. It was flipped for the girls, competing well in the running events but facing some stiff competition in the field events. They came in last among eight teams.
In the field events, Joseph Guthrie finished as the meet’s best long jumper. Beating out all other jumpers by over seven inches, he jumped for 19-11.
Guthrie also competed in the high jump, where he finished with a second place spot. He cleared the bar at 5-10, missing out on that first place spot by two inches.
In the discus, Nicholas Guthrie blew away the competition, taking first place by over six feet. He threw for 138-09.
In the running events, Joseph Guthrie took third in the mile, running a 5:08.77. He wasn’t far from first place, being five seconds shy.
Jimmy Jensen finished sixth in the 800, crossing the finish line after 2:17.57
For the girls, Alyssa Young took eight in the triple jump. Leaping for 31-01, she was less than one foot away from making the top four. Young also took 10th in the long jump, jumping for 14-02.
In the running events, Madison Tschida recorded the sixth fastest time in the 200. She ran the half lap in 29.62 and was just over a second from finishing in the top three. Tschida also ran the 400, taking the fifth best time. She ran a 1:05.23, which was a season best for her.
Sammy Pilarski finished seventh in the 800, crossing the finish line in 2:47.76.
In the 100 hurdles, Young came in sixth. She set a season best for herself, crossing in 18.53.
The Patriots’ next meet is Thursday, May 4, in Long Prairie.
