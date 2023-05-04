The USA track team took a trip to Minnewaska, Tuesday, May 2. It was a bit of a rough time for the boys in the running events, but they made up for it in the field events, placing fifth among eight teams. It was flipped for the girls, competing well in the running events but facing some stiff competition in the field events. They came in last among eight teams.

In the field events, Joseph Guthrie finished as the meet’s best long jumper. Beating out all other jumpers by over seven inches, he jumped for 19-11.

