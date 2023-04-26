The USA track and field team took a trip to Minnewaska, Monday, April 24. Out of six teams, the boys took fourth place and the girls took fifth.

Joseph Guthrie was the star of the meet for the Patriots after he set the team record in the high jump when he cleared the pole at 6-1. His tremendous leap put him in first place where he jumped one inch higher than second place and five inches higher than all other competitors. The junior athlete also took home the top placement in the long jump. His jump was over a foot farther than all other jumpers, with a distance of 19-5 3/4.

