The USA track and field team took a trip to Minnewaska, Monday, April 24. Out of six teams, the boys took fourth place and the girls took fifth.
Joseph Guthrie was the star of the meet for the Patriots after he set the team record in the high jump when he cleared the pole at 6-1. His tremendous leap put him in first place where he jumped one inch higher than second place and five inches higher than all other competitors. The junior athlete also took home the top placement in the long jump. His jump was over a foot farther than all other jumpers, with a distance of 19-5 3/4.
Joseph Guthrie also performed well in his running event. He took home second in the mile, running the 1600 meters in 5:12.85.
Quinn Guthrie took eighth in the 1600 meter run. He finished with a time of 5:33.21. Braydon Mack was right on his heels, rounding out the top ten in the mile with a time of 5:35.65.
Jake Gunderson took eight in the shot put for the Patriots, throwing the rock for 32-10. In the discus, he threw for 88-5, to finish 10th.
In the 800, Jimmy Jensen and Caleb Guthrie finished fifth and sixth, respectively. Jensen crossed the finish line in 2:18.04 and Caleb Guthrie crossed in 2:36.21.
The boys 4x200 relay team, run by Lars Hanisch, Alex Karnes, Jensen and Joseph Guthrie, took home third place with a time of 1:44.56.
In the girls triple jump, Alyssa Young finished with the third farthest jump, 31-0 1/2. Sammy Pilarski finished the triple jump in ninth place after jumping 28-0 1/4.
In the long jump, Young and Pilarski finished back-to-back. Young finished sixth with a jump of 13-7 and Pilarski finished seventh with a jump of 13-6 1/4.
Olivia Klasen took fourth in the high jump after clearing the bar at a height of 4-6.
In the running events, Young took first place in the 100 hurdles. Her time of 18.66 was .68 seconds faster than all other hurdlers. In the 100, Young finished fifth with a time of 14.12
In the 800, Pilarski took home sixth place after running the two laps in 2:46.90.
Madison Tschida took home the second fastest time in the 100 after a photo finish. Her time of 13.88 was just .04 seconds out of first place. She ran the 200 in 29.71, good enough to take third place. Tschida also ran the 400, running the one lap around the track in 1:08.17 to take home fifth.
In the shot put, Carolyn Hanisch threw for 26-4 to take eight place.
The Patriots’ next meet is Friday, April 28, at Kimball.
