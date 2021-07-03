USA track star learns valuable lesson in self-care

Going to state has always been a dream for track star Rebekah Muhlenkamp of Swanville. It is an accomplishment she has worked hard for many years with the pressure of performing well increasing each year.
“At sections, I need first or second place to qualify for state and in eighth, ninth and 10th grade I have gotten third. It was very frustrating,” she said.
Little did she know at the time exactly how much nutrition in the right amount would make a difference.
Muhlenkamp said in the beginning of the season this year, she was quite fit. By the time track started, she had just finished the basketball season a few days before. However, after a few weeks into the track season, she noticed that she started losing muscle. At first, she contributed the muscle loss to other muscles being used in running in comparison to when playing basketball.
Muhlenkamp said that after she ran the worst time she ever had at a meet in Sebeka, a time of about 2:40, she knew there had to be more to it.
“I was heartbroken after that race and felt incredibly weak. I realized that shouldn’t be happening,” she said.
From having a physical examination weeks prior, Muhlenkamp knew that her body mass index (BMI) was considered to be underweight. While she had talked to the doctor about it, the doctor chalked it up to her being a runner. By then, at a height of 5 feet, 6 inches, she weighed 113 pounds.
Head girls track and field coach Jim Drill and Muhlenkamp talked to figure out what was going on with her. How was her sleep? Her eating habits? At the time, Muhlenkamp was taking college classes and because of studying a lot, didn’t sleep a lot. In addition, they discovered that she was skipping meals and was not eating enough to fuel her body. Since she had already burned up all of her fat storage for energy, her body had started using muscle instead.
“It wasn’t that I had a negative relationship with food or that I needed to stay skinny so I could be fast. I have been in enough sports to know that it isn’t always the slender person who wins. It was more that I kept pushing it off, like I have to study so I will eat lunch later and then it was too close to practice,” she said.
Muhlenkamp said that at first skipping meals didn’t seem like a big deal. However, long-term the effects weakened her.
Drill connected Muhlenkamp with his wife, Jennifer, who is a dietitian. She is also the WIC coordinator for Morrison County Public Health. Together, they figured out a meal plan for Muhlenkamp to not only fuel her body with enough calories, but also the right nutrition.
The goal was for her to consume 3,000 calories per day, which consisted of breakfast, a morning snack, lunch, an afternoon snack, supper, and evening snack.
“I was eating like every two to three hours,” she said.
Muhlenkamp also increased her protein intake and ate a lot of chicken and shrimp. She also beefed up her salads with corn, cheese and other goodies. Her snacks included plenty of fruits as well as peanut butter and crackers. Other meals included pasta in all forms and protein shakes with different fruits and more.
She kept track of what she ate as well as how many calories in a food journal. To make it more fun, she drew various pictures to represent the food or glass of juice or water she drank and colored it in.
Muhlenkamp said she started noticing significant results only two weeks in. After a running a race, she was no longer tired, could talk normally afterward and was not panting.
“I felt so strong,” she said.
Muhlenkamp’s demeanor on race day changed this season, as well. In previous years, track made her feel extremely anxious and as a result, she was unable to eat breakfast on the days she competed. Knowing she would need some kind of nutrition, she would force herself to eat a Clif bar before he race. However, just like Ivan Pavlov caused dogs to salivate whenever they had a bell ring in anticipation of being fed, she unknowingly classically conditioned herself to associate Cliff bars with the meets.
“Ideally you would eat more than a Clif bar, but this past basketball season when I had a Clif bar, I threw up because I got that anxious feeling back. It was like, oh my goodness, I have another race,” she said.
With help from the nutrition plan, she was able to increase the amount of food she ate in the morning and is now able to eat a lot more on race days.
“Now I am at oatmeal with apples, cinnamon, raisins and peanut butter with a peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cucumbers, all before my race,” she said.
In earlier years, Muhlenkamp also became very quiet and secluded herself.
“The old Rebekah, on race days you didn’t talk to her at all. I sat in front of the bus in a corner seat and didn’t talk to anyone. As I look back, I realize that wasn’t healthy or fun for anyone,” she said.
Now, rather than secluding herself, she engages in conversations. Not only with her own teammates, but with other competitors. She even helped calm their nerves, Drill said.
In addition, she helped other runners get back to a normal breathing by simply breathing with them.
Muhlenkamp joined track when she was in seventh grade. As she was usually busy with playing or practicing softball, she only competed at the track meets. It didn’t take her long to discover that the 800 meters was her kind of race.
As time went by, Muhlenkamp broke the school record when she was in eighth grade.
“I think it was like a time of 2:35 something,” she said.
Since then Muhlenkamp has strived to beat her own score. She broke it once again when she was in ninth grade when she had a time under 2:30, she said.
“It was a huge benchmark for the 800 and that was when I decided that I needed to take this really serious and set a record nobody else can really beat,” she said.
In 10th grade, Muhlenkamp beat the school record once more with a time of 2:24.
After taking third place at the section meets for three years in a row and feeling frustrated with it, Muhlenkamp decided to evaluate what she truly valued. As a result, she chose to focus on track.
“I really like the people. I don’t think you will ever meet a better more wellrounded person than the ones you meet in track. I have met countless people whether it is other coaches with other schools, girls I am competing against who are right next to me in the lanes. They are always super kind and just compassionate,” she said.
Muhlenkamp recalls a section meet in 10th grade where she was absolutely exhausted after the race. She and another girl from Pequot Lakes kind of stumbled across the finish line, fell over and helped each other up as well as rested on each other.
“I didn’t even know her. I still don’t know her name, but it’s a cool experience like that, that really makes you want to be around those people,” she said.
Besides racing against other people and wanting to beat them, Muhlenkamp said she also likes to race against herself to improve her time.
“You are holding yourself to that standard,” she said.
Looking back, Muhlenkamp had planned on junior year being the year she went to state. In one way, because of how well she was doing, she also felt as if her coaches and other community members expected her to go to state.
In the beginning of last year, she felt stronger and more focused on track. It was going to be her year, she said. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to all plans. High school sports were also canceled. However, in hopes that they would be able to have a season after all, she and one of her teammates met up to train anyway.
“We didn’t want them to spring a season on us and not be ready for it, but then the hope kind of diminished,” she said.
Although she was very disappointed to not have a season last year, Muhlenkamp said it gave her time to realize how much track truly meant to her as well as how much she appreciated the people in it.
“Running is more than just trying to increase your time. It is a lifestyle,” she said.
Drill has coached Muhlenkamp since seventh grade. Another coach, who is no longer with USA, but who has made a huge difference for Muhlenkamp, is Josh Hodgson, who was also a youth minister in Upsala.
“He was incredible. He came into track practice and I thought he was pretty fit, but then after a year of running with us, he ran a couple of marathons. He was just like the definition of that hard work pays off,” she said.
When Hodgson moved to South Dakota for a new calling as a youth minister, Muhlenkamp was really nervous as he had always run with the runners. He had also scheduled their practices in terms of hard days, easy days and recovery days.
“This year, I was wondering what I would do without him,” she said.
Rather than allowing fear of the unknown to dictate her future, Muhlenkamp stepped up. With the help of Hodgson, a training plan was created. Muhlenkamp took on the role as a long distance coach for the team as a senior captain girl.
“She organized the team and led them in running,” Drill said.
Muhlenkamp gives a lot of credit to her success as a long distance coach to Hodgson. By watching him, she learned a lot, she said. She also run out to meet the slower runners at the end of the workout.
“She would run back and bring them in, so they are not alone coming back. She is excellent with what she does. She is like a coach, yet she is a young adult runner herself,” Drill said.
While Muhlenkamp felt expected to make it to state this year since, as a senior, it was her last chance, the silver lining about the break the pandemic offered was that it allowed her to identify and make some changes, especially in her nutrition.
One event that serves as a reminder for Muhlenkamp on the track is when she competed in the 800 meters when she was in 10th grade. With only 50 meters to go, she thought she had it, when one girl passed her and snuck second place.
“I still have nightmares about it,” she said.
However, ever since then, that same incidence has also inspired her to give even more of herself whenever she gets tired or starts to think she has it. That’s exactly what happened at the Section 6A championship meet in Fergus Falls, June 10.
That day the temperature was about 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Because of the AstroTurf on the field, some estimated the temperature on the field neared 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Because of how hot it was, many runners had rubber from the track glued onto the spikes on their shoes, said her coach, Jim Drill.
Muhlenkamp was in lane one and did her best to avoid getting boxed in or accidentally spiked by the other runners. When the runners came around the 200 meter marker, Muhlenkamp said she heard one of her former teammates call out to her to make her move.
“The thing about the 800 is that it is long enough where you can be strategic, but short enough to be quick and strategic,” she said.
Seeing her chance, Muhlenkamp sprinted around four other runners and barreled down the track neck to neck with the top ranked girl, Olivia Danielson with the Minnewaska Lakers.
“I was running in lane two the entire time. The last 100 meters, I was just running with heart at that point. Near the 50 meters, I thought I probably had it, but then the memory of the vision of that girl passing me in 10th grade came and I knew I had to keep going,” she said.
Danielson finished first with a time of 2:23:27a. Muhlenkamp came in second with a time of 2:23:54a. Not only was it her personal best, but she also set a new record at Swanville.
Once Muhlenkamp was off the track, she sat down in the shade and was kind of in her own little world for a while. It was like everything was in a daze. The realization that she had qualified for state had quite not settled in.
“I remember wondering where my coach was,” she said.
Drill said that watching Muhlenkamp break away from the group of runners and give everything she had to qualify for state was amazing. Knowing it was her dream, how hard she had worked to attain it and how much she had prayed for the opportunity, he even cried at that moment, he said.
“That’s why I couldn’t go to her right away,” he said.
As soon as he had composed himself, Drill went to Muhlenkamp, doused her with water and told her how proud he was of her.
Although others congratulated her, Muhlenkamp said it wasn’t until she read several text messages from staff at Swanville High School on her cellphone, congratulating her, that what she had done sunk in.
“It was a shock,” she said.
Although Muhlenkamp was the only one of the USA runners to advance to state, her team continued to train with her. Their support meant a lot to her, she said.
Muhlenkamp competed at the Class A State Track and Field Meet, June 18, where she placed eighth with a time of 2:24.38.
“That was an interesting race. I’m not sure how I feel about it. It was definitely not my best race. It wasn’t even a boxing in, it was a wall. To go around the other runners, you would have had to go around to lane six,” she said.
Muhlenkamp said it was difficult to get into her stride as there were girls running in front of her. She was also tripped on two occasions when she tried to make a move.
“It was a good and fun race. It was also the most different race I have ever run,” she said.
Out of the 16 runners, there first nine were given medals, including Muhlenkamp. Once she walked off the podium, she turned around and shook hands with the others and congratulated them.
Muhlenkamp graduated as valedictorian from Swanville High School this year. She was also able to attain Eagle Scout rank as a lone scout. She is currently working at a scout camp this summer.
Muhlenkamp plans to attend University of Minnesota in Duluth this fall to study biology. She will also be running track there, as well.
