The Upsala/Swanville Area track team traveled to Melrose, Thursday, May 11. The girls came away with a fifth place finish out of 11 teams and the boys finished seventh out of 11 teams.
Madison Tschida finished the 200 with the fourth best time, running a 28.25.
In the 800, Sammy Pilarski took fifth after crossing the finish line in 2:46.20 She also competed in the 1600, running a 6:10.47, taking sixth place.
Alyssa Young took fifth in the 100 hurdles after running an 18.19. She was only .20 seconds from cracking the top three. Young also made the top five in the long jump. She earned fourth place after jumping for 14-04 1/2. However, Young’s best performance came in the triple jump, where she took the top spot after leaping for 33-00 1/2. Her jump put her over half a foot farther than all other jumpers.
In the discus, Genevieve Mrozek recorded the third-best throw. She managed to throw the disc for 91-07.
Joseph Guthrie took third in the 1600. He completed the mile with a sub-five minute time of 4:54.16. His best performance came in the high jump, where he once again took the top spot. He cleared the bar at a height of 6-02, eight inches above all other high jumpers. In the long jump, Guthrie took fourth overall after leaping 19-01 1/4. He was less than four inches from the top three and 10 inches from taking first.
Jimmy Jensen had one of the best 800 times of the meet, recording a two lap time of 2:11.85, taking third place.
Nicholas Guthrie finished with the third best performance in the triple jump. He jumped for a total distance of 37-09. In the discus, he also took third, throwing for 120-09, less than nine feet out of first place.
