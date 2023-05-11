The USA Patriots track team traveled to Long Prairie, Thursday, May 4. They struggled overall, with the boys finishing sixth among seven teams and the girls finishing seventh.

For the boys, Joseph Guthrie finished the 1600 with a mile time of 5:08.52, taking third place. The run was his fastest of the season. He also took fifth in the 400, running the single lap in just 57.16, which was also a season best for him.

Tags

Load comments