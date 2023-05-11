The USA Patriots track team traveled to Long Prairie, Thursday, May 4. They struggled overall, with the boys finishing sixth among seven teams and the girls finishing seventh.
For the boys, Joseph Guthrie finished the 1600 with a mile time of 5:08.52, taking third place. The run was his fastest of the season. He also took fifth in the 400, running the single lap in just 57.16, which was also a season best for him.
Quinn Guthrie also cracked the top 10 in the mile, setting a PR after running it in 5:28.00 to take eighth. Brayden Mack finished 10th in the mile, running it in 5:32.88, which was also his best time of the season.
In the 800, the Patriots had two runners crack the top five. Jimmy Jensen took fourth with a time of 2:11.49. Right on his heels, Nicholas Guthrie finished fifth with a time of 2:17.51. Both of their runs were personal bests. Matthew Tschida finished the 800 in the top 10, coming 10th after completing the two laps in 2:29.67, which was another personal best.
In the field events, Joseph Guthrie had the best high jump performance, setting a personal record with a jump of 6-02. He also finished with the second best discus throw, throwing for 123-02. Also finishing in the top 10 was Jake Gunderson. Gunderson came in ninth after throwing the rock for 92-10.
Joseph Guthrie also competed in the long jump, taking the second best jump, with a leap of 19-4 1/2.
For the girls, Madison Tschida took fifth after sprinting for 13.90 in the 100 meter dash. Alyssa Young was just three spots behind her, in eighth, after crossing the finish line in 14.22.
Tschida also ran the 400, placing fifth again after running a 1:06.24. Just two spots behind her, in seventh, was Sammy Pilarski. Pilarski ran her fastest time of the season, crossing the finish line in 1:07.56.
Lynn Arvig took eighth in the 800. She finished with a time of 2:52.17, which was the fastest time she’s run all season.
In the 100 hurdles, Young took sixth, crossing the finish line after 18.85.
` In the field events, Genevieve Mrozek had her best performance of the season in the shot put, throwing for 28-4 1/4. She took seventh. She set her personal record in the shot put, throwing for 68-1 1/2, good enough to place ninth.
In the high jump, Olivia Klassen took seventh after clearing the bar.
Young finished as the second best triple jumper. She took the three step hop for 33-01, setting a season best for her. She was just six and a half inches out of first. She also took ninth in the long jump after a leap of 13-8.
They travel to Melrose for their next meet, Thursday, May 11.
