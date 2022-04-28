The USA track and Field team traveled to Osakis, Tuesday, April 26. The girls placed fifth out of seven teams and the boys placed fourth.
The team as a whole may not have performed great, but there were several individuals who shined.
The Patriots’ boys saw several individuals in particular, have a very good day.
Nicholas Mettler placed first in the discus throw, sending it flying 125’ 5”, well over 10 feet farther than everyone else. Mettler also placed second in the shot put, throwing for 40’ 4 1/2”, just shy of first place by an inch and a half. Mettler showed off his endurance skills in the 3200 meter run, placing second with a time of 11:29.05.
Joseph Guthrie also made a name for himself in the 400 meter dash. He placed first, with a time of 55.46, beating the next fastest time by over a second. He also placed second in the 1600, finishing in a time of 5:02.65, just .43 seconds behind first place.
Nicholas Guthrie ran the 800 meter run in a time of 2:26.93, finishing in first place, a whole two seconds ahead of his competition.
The girls had a few standouts as well. Alyssa Young finished second in the 100 meter dash, with a time of 13.25, just .14 seconds out of first. She was followed closely by teammate Madison Tschida, who ran the 100 in 13.27.
Young also ran in the 100 meter hurdles, finishing in second with a time of 17.25.
Tschida ran the fastest 200 time on the day, finishing in 27.84.
Genevieve Mrozek performed well in the high jump, clearing a height of 4’ 5”, placing third.
The next meet for the Patriots is Friday, April 29, when they travel to Eden Valley/Watkins.
