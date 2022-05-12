The USA Patriots continued their undefeated season, Thursday, May 5, shutting out Parkers Prairie 11-0.
Max Lange drove in three runs with a home run, his first of the year.
Shane Lambrecht had a day at the plate, hitting 2-for-3, with two RBIs.
Levi Lampert had one of his best pitching performances, throwing out 10 batters, walking one and only allowing one hit in six innings.
The 10-0 Patriots hosted Benson, Friday, May 6, and kept their win streak, beating the Braves, 13-0, for their second straight shutout.
The Patriots took the field first, but only for a short time. Three batters hit three grounders and were thrown out by Lampert, Bryce Binek and Noah Boeckermann.
In the Patriots’ first at-bat, Lampert hit a single on a bunt that bounced right down the third baseline, beating the throw. He stole second during the next pitch.
Lambrecht got on base after being hit by the pitch, and was replaced with Lange. The first out was on Lampert after he was caught in a pickle, but Lange managed to make it to second in the chaos. A ground out by the next batter sent Lange to third and, on a wild pitch, he took a chance and stole home for the first run of the night. A ground out by the next batter sent the game into the second inning.
With two outs and the bases loaded, pitcher Mycah Ripplinger faced the batter. After three balls, he threw three straight strikes, sending the Braves back onto the field.
“I wasn’t too worried, I knew our team would step up. I just had to throw the ball down the middle,” Ripplinger said.
The following at-bats for the Patriots saw Cooper Thieschafer and Jeremy Mugg hit singles past the second baseman, into center field. Luke Harren hit a ground ball that forced Mugg out at second, but he managed to make it to first thanks to an errant throw by the second baseman. Thieschafer took advantage of the bad throw and ran home for the Patriots’ second run of the night.
After a Boeckermann single, Lampert hit a high fly ball straight up into center field. The wind must have favored the home team because the ball changed direction on the way down and the fielder couldn’t correct in time, dropping the ball. The error allowed another run to score for the Patriots, bringing their lead to 3-0.
The Braves got the final out after that, but didn’t fare any better on their next plate appearance. Two ground balls and a strikeout ended their hopes.
The bottom of the third saw the Patriots’ third home run of the year. This time it was Tyson Leners, who hit a two-run homer to extend the Patriots lead to 5-0.
“It’s not all mine. I think it’s a team home run because they help me get better every day,” Leners said.
Harren and Binek both got an RBI, to make it 7-0.
The Braves threatened to score in the fourth, loading the bases, with only one out. Ripplinger stepped up once again and struck out a batter for the second out, and the next batter, with three straight strikes. Twice the Braves had the bases loaded, in scoring position, and twice they were sent back to the dugout without any runs.
The Patriots scored six more runs in the fourth, and ended the final Braves’ at-bat with a pop fly, strikeout and ground out to end the game after five innings, the Patriots clinching their 11th victory.
Leners and Thieschafer both led the Patriots with two RBIs each. Thieschafer connected on all three of his at-bats, with two singles and a double, as well as scoring three times.
Ripplinger showed poise on the mound, only allowing two hits and striking out four batters, in four innings.
The 11-0 Patriots traveled to face their next opponent in Browerville/Eagle Valley, Tuesday, May 10.
