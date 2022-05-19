The USA Patriots track and field team traveled to St. John’s University, Wednesday, May 18. The girls finished third out of five teams and the boys placed fifth.
Alyssa Young ran the fastest time in the 100 meter dash, finishing in 13.40. Young also took first in the 100 hurdles, finishing in 17.58.
Young also placed third in the triple jump. She recorded a distance of 31’ 9”.
In the 400 meter run, Madison Tschida placed second, with a time of 1:03.84 and she took third in the 200 meter, with a time of 28.18. She took fourth in the 100 meter dash, finishing in 13.67. It was a close race as she was only .37 seconds out of first place.
Nicholas Mettler dominated in his field events. He had the best performance in the shot put, throwing the rock for a distance of 42’ 6”, over two feet farther than his competition. He also had the best throw in the discus, with a throw of 145’ 5 1/2”. His throw was over 22 feet farther than every other athlete. In the running events, he took second in the 800 meter, finishing his run in 2:11.27.
Joseph Guthrie had the best performance in the long jump, leaping for 19’ 10 1/2”. His jump was a foot farther than all other athletes. In the high jump, Guthrie finished in first, clearing 5’ 10”, four inches ahead of second place.
Braedon Rene took third in the 100 meter, running in 12.22, just .04 shy of second place.
The Patriots next meet will be the 5A Subsection Tournament, Tuesday, May 24.
