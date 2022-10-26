The USA Patriots football team had a field day against the Benson Braves in the first round of the Section 4A tournament, Tuesday, Oct. 25. They nearly doubled their opponent’s score in their 50-28 win.
The Patriots got off to a hot start, scoring three touchdowns in the first quarter. The first came off a 20-yard run by Tyson Leners, who made his official return from an injured ankle. The 2-point conversion failed, but the Patriots held a 6-0 lead.
QB Max Lange connected with Jack Primus for another touchdown. They were able to successfully convert the 2-point conversion, putting them up 14-0.
A QB keeper by Lange put the Patriots up 22-0 after a successful 2-point conversion.
The Braves finally put some points on the board on a big 45-yard run followed by a successful 2-point conversion in the third, but the Patriots answered right back. Nick Kedrowski scored from nine yards out, and added two more on the conversion, giving his team a 30-8 lead.
The fourth quarter saw the most scoring. The Braves put up 20 points but for each TD they scored, the Patriots matched it.
The Braves scored on a 10-yard run and the Patriots answered with a 25-yard TD by Kedrowski. The Braves then scored on a big 70-yard TD run to make it 37-20. The Patriots responded with a 42-yard touchdown to make the score 44-20. A Braves 33-yard touchdown put the score 44-28, but the Patriots Franky Meaghar scored on a 62-yard run on the next drive.
The Patriots held off the Braves attempts at a comeback, ending the game 50-28.
The Patriots rushing game was absolutely dominant, amassing 400 total yards. Four USA RBs recorded 60 or more rushing yards. Leners led the team in carries, 13, and yards, 123. He scored a touchdown and had a long of 25. Braeden Rene carried 12 times for 92 yards and a score. His longest run went for 42 yards. Kedrowski rushed for 63 yards on eight carries, with two TDs and a long of 25. Meaghar’s lone carry was his 62-yard touchdown. Lange also ran the ball nine times for 33 yards and Caden Beseman carried the ball four times for 25 yards. Primus caught all six of Lange’s passes for 45 yards.
The defense held the Braves to 301 yards, 3-for-10 on third downs and 0-for-4 on fourth downs. Sammy Primus and Brody Kircher both intercepted a pass. Sammy Primus also finished second on his team in total tackles, with six. Riley Johannes led the team in tackles, with seven. Eric Landowski, Daniel Kokett, Lange, Jack Primus, Aden Warga and Ethan Barthel all recorded three total tackles.
The Patriots move on to the next round, where they face BBE on the road, Saturday, Oct. 29, at 2 p.m.
