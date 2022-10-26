The USA Patriots football team had a field day against the Benson Braves in the first round of the Section 4A tournament, Tuesday, Oct. 25. They nearly doubled their opponent’s score in their 50-28 win.

The Patriots got off to a hot start, scoring three touchdowns in the first quarter. The first came off a 20-yard run by Tyson Leners, who made his official return from an injured ankle. The 2-point conversion failed, but the Patriots held a 6-0 lead.

