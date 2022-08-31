The USA Patriots finished the 2021-22 season with a 7-1 record and plan to use that one loss to motivate themselves for this season.
Last season, the Patriots made it all the way to the section finals after earning the No. 1 seed. They lost in a 52-48 shootout to BBE.
“We have a fair amount of kids back this year,” said Head Coach Jay Loven. “Our run game will be our base. We have three of our five lineman back there, all big boys. We have our quarterback and our tailback back.”
Loven said Tyson Leners, the starting tailback, ran for around 1,600 yards last season and he will definitely be a vital part of the offense.
But a run game is only as good as the passing game. Max Lange returns as the QB for the Patriots and Loven believes that the combination of the two players will help the team each and every week.
The loss to BBE last season gives the Patriots a bit of a chip on their shoulder and Loven knows that it will only motivate the players to give it their all.
“They’ve been doing this a lot of years,” Loven said. “That’s what we’ve told them. You gotta play with a chip on your shoulder because we didn’t get where we wanna be last year.”
Loven said that his team is full of leaders and that helps keep his team productive and running like a well-oiled machine. The practices have been smooth and disciplined. Those players who were running the scout team offense or defense aren’t going through the motions because Loven had told them the starters are only as good as the scout team can make them. Each player plays a vital role in the season and Loven coaches his team that way.
The Patriots first game is in Swanville against Maple Lake Irish, Friday, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m.
