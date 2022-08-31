loven
USA Patriots Head Coach Jay Loven motivating his team before a practice.

The USA Patriots finished the 2021-22 season with a 7-1 record and plan to use that one loss to motivate themselves for this season.

Last season, the Patriots made it all the way to the section finals after earning the No. 1 seed. They lost in a 52-48 shootout to BBE.

usa
Nick Kedrowski, left, guards Ethan Barthel, right, as Barthel makes a catch in practice.

