The Upsala/Swanville Area Patriots baseball team went on the road to face Crosby/Ironton and came away with a 13-3 victory over the Rangers, Thursday, April 28.
After a scoreless first inning, both teams traded three runs in the second. After that, it was all USA. They scored seven runs in the third, to put the game out of reach.
Bryce Binek, Luke Harren and Jeremy Mugg all recorded two RBIs for the Patriots.
Micah Ripplinger was the winning pitcher for the Patriots, throwing five strikeouts and walking one batter. He allowed three runs on six hits in five innings.
The Patriots improved to 3-0 on the season and continued their winning ways as they traveled to face St. John’s Prep and beat them 12-4, Friday, April 29.
The Patriots scored six runs in the first five innings and held the Johnnies scoreless until the bottom of the sixth, but by then it was already too late for the home team to mount a comeback.
Shane Lambrecht had himself a game, hitting 2-for-3, driving in four RBIs and also scoring once, himself.
Harren was the winning pitcher for the Patriots. He pitched in six innings, striking out five batters and only allowed one run on four hits.
The Patriots have yet to lose a game and they didn’t stop Monday, May 2, as they hosted Pequot Lakes. The hometown Patriots crushed the visiting Patriots 13-3.
Luke Harren recorded three RBIs, hitting 1-for-3.
Bryce Binek was the winning pitcher, pitching in 4.1 innings and striking out four batters. Binek only gave up three runs on eight hits.
USA kept its win streak alive with another win against Osakis, Tuesday, May 3. Once again, the Patriots easily defeated their opponent, this time winning 11-1.
Jack Primus hit a perfect 3-for-3 on the day, also driving in a run and scoring three times.
Tyson Leners led his team in RBIs, with four, and going 2-for-4 at the plate.
Cooper Thieschafer was the Patriots’ winning pitcher, pitching in five innings and only allowing one run on two hits, striking out six batters and walking three.
The Patriots have yet to lose a game and look to keep that perfect 6-0 record as they host Parkers Prairie, Thursday, May 5.
Royals go 1-2
The Royals baseball team traveled to Paynesville to take on the Bulldogs in a double header, Thursday, April 28. The Royals didn’t have much success, as they were defeated 13-3 in game one and 13-0 in game two.
In game one, the Royals were somewhat able to keep pace, scoring two runs in the first, and one run in the second. However, the Bulldogs scored twice as many runs as the Royals in each inning. Four in the first, two in the second.
The Bulldogs were able to keep that momentum as they scored in every inning, while the Royals struggled the remainder of the first game.
Royalton had three runs on three hits and recorded four errors. Paynesville recorded 13 runs on 13 hits and only recorded one error.
Gabe Gorecki was the best batter for the Royals, hitting 1-for-3 and driving in two runs.
Ben Albright was the losing pitcher, throwing three strikeouts and three balls, and allowing five hits and six runs, three of them earned.
In game two, Royalton recorded more hits, with five, but was unable to score any runs, in the 13-0 loss.
Jacob Leibold was the losing pitcher, only striking out one batter and giving up eight runs, three of them earned, in three innings pitched.
The Royals dropped to 3-3 on the year. They looked to rebound against Kimball, Monday, May 2 and they did.
The Royals soundly defeated the Cubs, 17-7. Jacob Leibold had his best day at the plate, hitting 4-for-5 and driving in two RBIs and scored twice himself.
Will Gorecki and Jonah Schneider both recorded a team high three RBIs. Gorecki hit 3-for-6 at the plate, scoring once, and Schneider 2-for-4, scoring three times.
Leibold was the Royals’ winning pitcher, pitching five innings and striking out five batters. He only gave up five runs on eight hits.
The Royals improve their record to 4-3 on the year and look to get their fifth against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Thursday, May 5.
Pioneers improve to 4-3
The Pioneers edged out Rush City, Monday, May 2, in a 4-3 win at home.
Reese Young was the team’s winning pitcher, pitching one inning and throwing out three batters.
Jeremy Bingesser hit 2-for-3 at the plate, with a single and a double, while also recording an RBI and a stolen base.
The Pioneers improved to 4-3 on the season and looked to get their third in a row against Milaca, Tuesday, May 3. They crushed the Wolves, 12-2.
Max Barclay was the top Pioneers batter against the Wolves, hitting 3-for-4. All three of his hits were singles, that drove in two runs.
Hunter Hoheisel and Bingesser also recorded two RBIs.
Ben Virnig was the winning pitcher, throwing three strikeouts and only allowing four hits and zero runs in four innings.
The Pioneers’ next game is at Osakis, Thursday, May 5.
Flyers fall to .500
The Flyers were shut out on the road, Tuesday, May 3, in Foley, losing 2-0.
Colin Kray was the only Flyer who recorded a hit, going 1-for-2 with a walk.
Matt Filippi was the pitcher for the Flyers, throwing six strikeouts, two walks and allowing two runs on two hits.
The Flyers fell to 3-3 as they look to their next game against Albany, Thursday, May 5.
