The Upsala Swanville track team traveled to Osakis, March 28. The girls team performed well, scoring a total of 61 points for a second place finish. The boys struggled throughout the entire meet, only scoring 18 points and finishing in last among six teams.
The boys struggled in the running events as they were unable to field a top five runner in any individual events.
In the field events, Joseph Guthrie was the lone bright spot, taking second place in the long jump with a distance of 19-3 1/2. His jump was just under nine inches out of first place. Guthrie also took fourth in the high jump, clearing the pole at a height of 5-8.
The girls had a much better outing, led by Alyssa Young, who had four top three finishes. In her two field events, she took first in the triple jump and third in the long jump. She jumped a distance of 31-8 in the triple, over a foot farther than the next best jumper. In the long jump, she traveled 13-9, and was nine inches out of first.
In Young’s running events, she took first in the 55 meter dash, with a time of 7.52, and took third in the 55 hurdles, with a time of 10.08.
Sammy Pilarski also had herself a successful night. She took second in the 400, running a time of 1:07.18. Her run was just .84 out of first place. Pilarski’s performance in the 200 netted her a fifth place finish with a time of 30.06.
Madison Tschida ran the 200 meter dash and the 400 meter run. In the 200, she finished fourth, crossing the finish line in 29.84. She was just over a second behind first place. In the 400, Tschida came in fifth, with a time of 1:09.02.
Olivia Klassen had the meet’s top performance in the high jump. Klassen cleared the bar at a height of 4-8.
The best runner in the 800 for USA was Lynn Arvig. She ran the two laps in 3:07.49 to place fifth.
The team’s next meet is Monday, April 10, in Kimball.
