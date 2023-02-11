    At Monday’s meeting, Danielle Haus, vice president of the Upsala First Response Team told the Council that first responders have responded to an increased number of calls. She passed out a graph which showed the number of calls the team has responded to since 2016.

    “As you can see, in 2016, we had a total of 35 calls. In 2022, we had 93 calls,” she said.

