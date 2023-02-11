At Monday’s meeting, Danielle Haus, vice president of the Upsala First Response Team told the Council that first responders have responded to an increased number of calls. She passed out a graph which showed the number of calls the team has responded to since 2016.
“As you can see, in 2016, we had a total of 35 calls. In 2022, we had 93 calls,” she said.
This year, Haus said the team has already responded to 37 calls in January.
At this time, the Upsala First Response Team has 17 members.
“It has been suggested to maybe hire some more. That has not even been discussed by the officer team, but it’s on the agenda for the officer meeting coming up here,” she said.
Haus said that 10 of the 37 calls were within the city. A majority of those calls were at the assisted living. Others were from apartments of individuals who would benefit greatly from being at the assisted living, she said.
Mayor Rollie Johnson said that it isn’t uncommon for people to resist giving up their independence to live in an assisted living. However, resisting may eventually lead to the person not having a choice but to go elsewhere other than to the assisted living in Upsala. Simply because, he said, they may not have any openings then.
Johnson said while calls to the assisted living are expected, if it is done to, for instance, assist with lifting, because there is not enough staff available, the city may have to start charging for the calls, if it continues.
“I know Royalton, a number of years ago, had that problem at the assisted living there and they started charging the facility for that. Then, that cut way back,” Johnson said.
The Council also discussed the concern of the volunteer first responders burning out quicker because of the increased call volume.
“We’re super lucky that (Upsala First Response Team President) Andrea (Douvier) is flexible and a superhero and then a couple of other people that are around,” Haus said.
Upsala City Council Briefs
In other business Monday Feb. 6, the Upsala City Council:
• Was informed by Fire Chief Nick Johnson in a note read by First Response Team Vice President Danielle Haus, that the new members with the fire department have started training and that the gear has been ordered. The department is also looking into possibly doing e-tabs and/or pull tabs as a way to raise funds for the fire department without impacting the fundraising the Upsala Lions Club is already doing;
• Was informed by City Clerk Jane Popp the city’s new website is up and running and looks great;
• Approved the final payment of $5,736.15 to Burski Excavating Inc. for the Walnut Avenue extension;
• Approved a gambling permit to the Upsala Ballpark Association for a raffle Aug. 12;
• Accepted a $2,042.70 recycling grant from Morrison County;
• Accepted a $935.92 cleanup day grant from Morrison County;
• Discussed the possible future need for an electric vehicle charging station in the city. Mayor Rollie Johnson will check on pricing and possible available grants;
• Reviewed the floodplain comparison map that was created by Morrison County Geographic Information Systems (GIS) in January. The intended use of the map is for local government staff to have a visual comparison of preliminary and effective flood maps. The map does not replace the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) flood maps;
• Approved Popp to attend the Minnesota Municipal Clerks Annual Conference, March 21-24;
• Approved enclosing a 15-foot-by-15-foot corner space in the Rec building for the Upsala Lions Club to store pull tabs and supplies at a cost of $50 per month; and
• Discussed the issue of roaming dogs in the city.
The Upsala City Council’s next regular meeting will be Monday, March 6, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
