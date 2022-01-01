Upstage Players present ‘Wine, Cheese and Murder’

It is with excitement the Upstage Players are getting ready to present its next production — dinner theater style. The production, “Wine, Cheese and Murder,” by Michael Druce will be held at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church, located at 308 S. Main Street in Upsala, Friday, Jan. 21 and Saturday, Jan. 22. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the main course being served at 6:30 p.m. with the production to follow.
Director Leonice Prokott is looking forward to presenting the production. The cast has worked very hard at learning their lines and in getting to know as well as fine tuning their characters.
“Wine, Cheese and Murder” is a murder-mystery theater production in which vineyard owner Chardonnay Boudreaux, played by Melanie Cimenski of Royalton, invites wine expert Beau Jolie to host a wine tasting. Jolie, who is played by Jeff Czech, discovers that the wine is contaminated with gasoline. However, before anyone can blame it on sour grapes, Jolie drops dead.
The murder is investigated by Police Chief Reese Moscato, who is played by Bill Davidson of Sartell. Ripe with suspects and motives, Prokott said the show is about trying to find out who killed Jolie and who is trying to sabotage the winery.
While Moscato is the only one without any funny lines, Davidson said he likes that character’s no nonsense approach as a detective. It is a fun character to play, he said.
However, playing the character Moscato isn’t as simple as it may seem. One of the biggest challenges, Davidson said, is to sound like he truly doesn’t know who murdered Jolie and who is guilty of trying to sabotage the winery when he is questioning the other characters.
Davidson has a long history of acting and participating in various theater performances. First, when he was in high school and then later in life, in theater performances with his children.
“I always told people that if they wanted to see how their kids really act, to get them involved in children’s theater, because they forget that you are there,” he said.
But more than anything, Davidson said, it is a great tool to teach children a variety of skills they can benefit from later in life, such as memorizing lines, performing in front of an audience and more.
Renee Scholz of Upsala plays the character of Havarti Malbec, who comes to the winery as a guest of Marlowe Boudreaux, Chardonnay’s estranged stepbrother, played by Jay Baggenstoss of Elmdale.
One interesting thing Scholz, as well as many others in the cast, learned is that havarti is the name of a cheese. It is also her second time acting in a theater production after taking a 30-year hiatus from acting.
“I didn’t do it when my kids were small and then I just felt like I couldn’t do it, like I wouldn’t be able to memorize lines,” she said.
Although she directed productions in the past, once she got the courage to audition for a part, Scholz discovered she had no problem in memorizing her lines.
Besides liking the character she plays, Scholz said she really enjoys the friendship and camaraderie they have as a cast.
“We work so well together,” she said.
Playing another character can also be a way to decompress after a stressful day.
“For a little while, you’re somebody else with somebody else’s problems, so it kind of gives you a mental break,” she said.
Melanie Cimenski said she enjoys playing the character of Chardonnay Boudreaux. She is driven, likes the wine business and is willing to go to great lengths to make sure it does well, Melanie said.
Melanie is a well-seasoned actress and has acted in a multitude of productions for many years. She is also a drama and English teacher at Royalton High School and loves seeing other actors and actresses thrive.
Also included in the cast is her husband, Greg Cimenski, who plays the character of Dr. Hans Zupp. Because of his character’s over the top, somewhat crazy and occasionally dramatic behavior, both Greg and Melanie agree that the role fits him perfectly.
“I get to have a lot of fun with him,” Greg said.
Like his wife, Greg is also a teacher. He teaches mathematics at the Little Falls Community Middle School in Little Falls.
Pam Schoon of Burtrum plays the character, Aurora Grenache, the next-door neighbor to Chardonnay Boudreaux. The fact that Grenache owns her own vineyard, places her on the list of suspects. She is also known for the grudge she has carried against the Boudreaux winery as their grapes developed a fungus that allegedly spread to hers and ruined her crop.
Schoon said getting to know her character hasn’t been the easiest. While some of the scenes give her insight into some details, the truth is not always clear.
Looking back at her years of being involved in the Upstage Players since 2004, Schoon said she first started doing makeup and helped backstage. The only acting experience she had prior to joining the Upstage Players was when she had a part in a high school play. However, the play was canceled, so she never got to have the whole experience, she said.
“It was kind of an eye opener for me, because I like to goof around, make funny comments and make people laugh. The hardest part was to get in front of people,” she said.
Eventually she was encouraged to play the part of a mother and it was the beginning of her acting career. Given the amount of time the cast spends together in preparation for the performances, Schoon considers it her second family in many ways.
The character of Madeira Lambrusco is played by Chantelle Frie of Upsala. Lambrusco is the former nanny of Chardonnay and her sister, Brie. Since Chardonnay took over the family business, she manages and works with Chardonnay at the winery.
“She’s a strong and independent woman, who has a sense of humor, mixed with a little bit of attitude. But at the same time, she is concerned that as she is near retirement, she has invested in the winery and can’t really afford things to go wrong,” Frie said.
Acting has been a part of Frie’s life for a long time. Her first big role was when played Aladdin in fourth grade. Later, she was involved with theater in high school and also directed her first production during her college years.
Prokott encourages people to come see their latest production.
Dinner includes a choice of a pork chop or one-quarter oven baked chicken, au gratin potatoes, green beans, salad, a dinner roll and dessert. Food choice is selected at the time of reservation. With limited seating, the deadline to reserve tickets ($27 per ticket) for the dinner theater performances is Jan. 12.
Wine will also be available the night of the show for additional purchase.
Those who want to make reservations can call (320) 250-2676.
A show and dessert presentation will be held, Sunday, Jan. 23, at 2 p.m. with doors opening at 1:30 p.m. Tickets for the show and dessert presentation are available at the door for $10 per ticket.
