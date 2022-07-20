Upstage Players present ‘Brigadoon’

Every year, the Upstage Players in Upsala presents a musical or other theater production to the local community as well as to surrounding areas. This year is no different as the actors and actresses are preparing to present Lerner and Loewe’s “Brigadoon,”
a musical based on the legend of Brigadoon, a mythical village in the Scottish Highlands.
Enchanted hundreds of years before, the village is hidden from the world. The only time it is visible to the outside world is once every 100 years.
Lerner and Loewe’s Brigadoon will be presented at Upsala High School in Upsala, Friday, July 22, 2022, Saturday, July 23, 2022, and Monday, July 25, 2022, at 7 p.m. An afternoon performance will be presented on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 2 p.m.
The production is directed by Director Melanie Cimenski of Holdingford and is the third she has directed for Upstage Players. Directing Brigadoon has been a dream of hers ever since she first saw the production at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre in 1998, she said.
What has made directing Brigadoon even more special, Melanie said, is the fact that it requires a wide variety of costumes that actors or actresses can just pull from their own closets. Fond of sewing, Melanie took on the opportunity to create the costumes for the set.
“I’ve really enjoyed making as costumes as costuming and sewing is a major passion of mine,” she said.
One thing the actors and actresses share when it comes to the different characters they play is the opportunity to really get to know the character. It’s the same for Leonice Prokott of Holdingford, who plays the characters of Jane and Isla.
Prokott said she didn’t audition for a specific character, but left it up to the director to figure out which one would be the best fit. The only request she had, she said, was the opportunity to sing and dance — something the character of Isla does.
“I love taking the role I was given and making it my own. The challenging part for me in this production has been learning all the dances,” she said.
Describing the characters of Jane and Isla, Prokott said Jane is a sophisticated socialite and a bit snobby, who is willing to put up with her fiancé’s idiotic whims as long as marriage is the end result. Isla, on the other hand, is a village, who is happy with her simple married life in Brigadoon.
Prokott said that when it comes to acting out the character of Jane, she channels the actress Audrey Hepburn.
Prokott has acted with the Upstage Players since its resurrection in 2004. She also participated in several productions with the original Upstage Players in the 1980s.
Katherine Ronyak of Sartell plays the character of Fiona McLaren, a very refined woman. As she is the elder sister, she has a sense of responsibility to her family, is confident and knows what she wants. She is also quite stubborn, in which she will not settle for just anything, Ronyak said.
“She has dreams and goals, just like anyone else, but she stays true to herself. Personally, I love the fact that Fiona has certain standards when it comes to men. It is something I can really connect to. She is very patient and content with life,” Ronyak said.
Ronyak said she initially auditioned for the role of Fiona’s younger sister, Jean, a role for which she was the understudy for a few years prior.
“I never thought for one second I would be granted this incredible role. I am beyond excited to perform as my first ever lead role,” she said.
Ronyak said through the years, her father has been her greatest inspiration when it comes to theater. He and his twin introduced her to theater when she was very young and her love for all things theater has grown ever since.
Bethany Cimenski of Sauk Rapids plays the character of Meg Brockie.
“Meg is a very outgoing lassie. She is very focused on finding the right man to marry. In that attempt, she has courted a lot of men,” she said.
One thing Bethany really likes about her character is that she has no shame in who she is. Since the character of Meg is flirty, Bethany said she does a lot of flirty touches and flirtatious looks toward the men of Brigadoon — something the audience will undoubtedly pick up on, she said.
Bethany said she auditioned for the role of Meg Brockie as she loves the character’s songs.
“I wanted to be the one who helped others enjoy the songs, as well,” she said.
The character of Meg Brockie has also given Bethany a challenge that is an opportunity to grow in her acting skills. The challenging part, Bethany said, is to act and portray the character while she doesn’t have lines and react to everything like her character would.
The cast at Brigadoon is looking forward to presenting the production and has no doubt that the audience will like it, they said.
“I hope the audience leaves with joy in their heart, music on their lips and a dance in their step,” Prokott said.
