Upsala Youth Center provides a place for students to hang out after school

Many of today’s students have a busy schedule with attending school during the day, followed by a sports practice or other activity. However, one thing several people in Upsala realized is that there wasn’t a whole lot to do after school was out for those who simply didn’t want to be in a sport or participate in another activity, said Zach Klein, youth pastor at Community Covenant Church in Upsala.
Klein said that it was in collaboration with the other area churches, including the Gethsemane Lutheran Church, St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the Word of Life Lutheran Church, as well as the Upsala School District, Upsala Lions Club and the city of Upsala, that led to the start of Upsala Youth Center.
Although the people are who serve on the advisory committee belong to different churches, Klein said the Upsala Youth Center is for all students in grades 7 - 12, including from surrounding areas, regardless of denomination, faith or no faith at all.
“There’s a lot that goes on in school. A lot of students are busy with sports and other activities, but for those who don’t have those things, we wanted to create a space for them, so they have somewhere to go,” he said.
The Upsala Youth Center is located in the Rec Building in Upsala and is open during the school year on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.
There are a variety of activities for students, such as playing ping pong, foosball, dodgeball, a basketball shooting game, air hockey and an Xbox, which plays retro video games. When the weather is nice outside, Klein said they have played a lot of four-square, softball and baseball.
While there is a horseshoe pit at the Rec Center, Klein said he is hoping for someone to show he and the others how to play the game one day, so they can utilize the opportunity the horseshoe pit brings.
Another benefit to the Upsala Youth Center, Klein said, is that it gives students the opportunity to build relationships with the adults who run the program. All of the adults have also been background checked and if new ones come in, they will be, too, Klein said.
Having an adult in their lives they can trust and talk with can make a huge difference in a student’s life, Klein said. While many students already have close relationships with different teachers and school staff, having even more adults they can go to, when needed, benefits the students as the adults are in different settings, Klein said.
When Klein and the others reached out to the community to see if there was an interest in there being a youth center in the city, Klein said a huge positive response from parents and other adults surprised him. As more and more youth gathered at the youth center, the more of a success it has become, Klein said.
In addition to a variety of fun activities, the students are also offered different kinds of snacks similar to what is found at a concession stand, such as candy, soda and more, Klein said.
Over time, Klein hopes to see more and more students attend. Although clergy and members from the different churches are active in the youth center, the gatherings are not geared toward proselytizing or to be another form of a religious youth group. It’s simply being there for the youth and for those who are not involved in after-school activities to have somewhere to go, as well, Klein said.
Those who want to donate to the Upsala Youth Center can do so by mailing a check, made out to Zach Klein/Upsala Youth Center, to Upsala City Hall, 320 Walnut Avenue, Upsala, MN 56384.
