Upsala woman reminisces about American G.I. dad and his English war bride

As this year commemorates her parents’ marriage 75 years ago, Aleta Edin of Upsala has thought more about her family history. Her father, Walt Kolafhefsky was an American G.I., her mother, Patricia, was his English war bride.
“My father was born in Madison, S.D. on Feb. 17, 1916, so he grew up during the depression,” Edin said.
After World War II broke out, Walt enlisted in the Army Air Force and flew many bombing missions over Germany as a tail gunner.
Although Edin doesn’t know the specifics of how her father met her mother, she knows they met in London, England. As Patricia’s mother, Ivy Middleton, died when Patricia was 16, she started working in London by bottling milk at a dairy.
Walt, who was 11 years older than Patricia, asked her father, Percival Chart, for her hand in marriage. Although Chart approved of the marriage, he insisted they wait until she was 18.
Edin said that since Walt wanted to remain close to his betrothed and wanted to avoid being sent back to the United States, volunteered for more bombing missions. Eventually the two married March 28, 1945, in England.
He returned shortly afterward to the United States, was discharged from the Army Air Force and returned to working as a mechanic for United Airlines in Cheyenne, Wyo.
“My mother came over on a ship from England to Ellis Island the following year. Then I believe she traveled to Cheyenne by train to meet up with my father,” Edin said.
Settling in a new country wasn’t always easy for Patricia. Although she spoke English, some words meant something completely different in the United States compared to England.
Edin recalls one story her mother shared about how she made a friend in Cheyenne and visited her home.
“My mother exclaimed, ‘What a homely house you have.’ They were offended and my mother just about lost her first friend. Homely in England means what ‘homey’ means here. My mother meant it as a compliment, but it clearly wasn’t taken as one,”
she said.
While Walt and Patricia lived in Cheyenne, they had two sons — Terry, born April 4, 1947, and Timothy, June 23, 1948. But shortly after Timothy was born, the United Air Lines closed their facility in Cheyenne and Walt was given the option to either relocate to Chicago, Calif. or to Denver, Colo.
After moving to Denver, the Kolafhefskys rented a home in Derby (now Commerce City) north of Denver. On April 13, 1950, they had their third child — a daughter they named Aleta.
About two years later, Walt bought five acres by Henderson, Colo. and built a cinder block house. However, five years later when they were given an offer on the house they couldn’t turn down, Edin said the house was sold and the family moved in with her grandmother — a two-bedroom house Walt had bought for her in Brighton, Colo.
“We three kids slept in the living room — my brothers on bunk beds and my bed was three chairs strapped together with belts,” she said.
When Walt found an apartment for her grandmother in Brighton and she moved there, the boys were given their grandmother’s bedroom while Edin continued to sleep in the living room.
While Walt continued working as a mechanic for United Air Lines until he retired, Patricia was a stay-at-home mother.
“She mostly learned how to cook from my German descendant grandmother. She figured things out and was a good mom,” Edin said.
As one of Walt’s best friends from high school had moved to a farm about six miles north of Clarissa, the family visited them from time to time. One time, Walt heard that a 200-acre farm in the area was going to be sold for back taxes and he decided to jump on the opportunity. Edin said her father tracked down the owner, who lived in Washington and gave him an offer slightly above what the back taxes were. He also later bought another 280 acres of adjoining land and land across the road.
“It was our vacation spot for the summer,” Edin said.
Edin said while her father was absolutely thrilled about their Minnesota farm, her mother wasn’t as enthusiastic.
“I still remember walking up to the house through grass as tall as I was, garter snakes slithering through the grass and seeing the old farm house, a white stucco house. Its front door was hanging open on one hinge and all the windows were broken out. My dad stood outside and exclaimed, ‘Isn’t it beautiful?’” Edin said.
But the door was fixed, the windows were replaced and after the floor was cleaned up from years of broken beer bottles from teenage parties and leaves blown in from years of neglect, the house yielded a beautiful hardwood floor. Eventually, her mother changed her opinion about the house, Edin said.
There was no electricity, running water, heat or a bathroom at the farm. Instead, the family put up an outhouse in the back yard that was lighted with Coleman lanterns and placed a galvanized tub outside under the downspout to collect rain water for bathing.
A well that was about 3 feet in diameter and about 25 feet deep was dug later on.
“We had to carry water in from the well to wash dishes and we used a camping stove to cook meals, mostly hot dogs and canned beans,” Edin said.
Since the house wasn’t insulated, it usually became unbearably hot upstairs during the summer, so the family usually didn’t go to bed until about 2 a.m. once it cooled off, Edin said.
The Kolafhefsky family spent many summers at the farm. Looking back, the biggest complaint her father had was when it rained for days in a row and he couldn’t get out on the lakes to go boating or fishing, Edin said.
As Walt continued to work in Denver, Colo., Edin said sometimes her mother and the children traveled to Minnesota on their own while Walt joined them later on when he had vacation. Edin recalls the times they stopped along the way to camp for the night at roadside rests and slept in sleeping bags.
“If it was raining, we fought over who got to put our sleeping bag under the picnic table,” she said.
Reminiscing about her childhood memories, Edin said she had good parents. Although it wasn’t quite known at the time, she believes her dad suffered from post traumatic stress disorder, although he rarely ever spoke about the war.
“One night when I was in my early teens I woke to a commotion in their bedroom which was directly above mine that was in the basement. He had moved the dresser and was hiding behind it with a pretend gun firing as he would have been in the tail of the airplane on his missions over Germany. A tail gunner laid in the tail of the plane and fired at pursuing enemy aircraft, if there were any,” Edin said.
Walt died Oct. 27, 1998 and was buried at Sturgis National Cemetery in Sturgis, S.D. Nearly two decades later, Patricia followed him in death, June 29, 2017.
