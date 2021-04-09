Tracy Lynn Aldrich, 50, Upsala, was charged in Morrison County District Court with a felony count of fifth degree possession of methamphetamine and a gross misdemeanor count of giving a peace officer a false name.
According to the criminal complaint, on April 4, a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol near Upsala when he observed a vehicle in front of him. When he ran the plates, it allegedly came back that the registered owner had multiple warrants out for their arrest. There was also allegedly a suspended object hanging from the rear view mirror.
The deputy stopped the vehicle and allegedly observed a female driver who was “very nervous and visibly shaking.” While speaking to the driver, the deputy noticed the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to the complaint.
The driver allegedly denied having any identification with her and gave him the name “Kari Lee Zinder,” along with a date of birth. The deputy ran the name and date of birth through dispatch and it allegedly came back to an actual person. Meanwhile, the deputy continued the search of the vehicle and located a purse in the back seat, inside of which there was allegedly two meth pipes, a one-hitter marijuana pipe, marijuana, a marijuana grinder, two plastic straws and a baggie filled with a white, crystal substance that appeared to be methamphetamine.
The deputy arrested Aldrich for possession of a controlled substance. The deputy then allegedly asked for her real name. At this point, she allegedly identified herself as Aldrich.
Aldrich could receive up to five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,00 for the possession charge. The gross misdemeanor carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail, a $3,000 fine, or both.
