The Upsala Cardinals softball team traveled to Swanville to take on two teams, Brandon-Evansville and Benson, Wednesday, May 4. They came away with another set of impressive wins against both teams.
Against BE, they pitched a shutout, 10-0. Isabelle Leners played a complete game on the mound, striking out nine batters and allowing just four hits in seven innings.
At the plate, Hailie Luedtke drove home four runs in one of her better performances of the year. Luedtke recorded two hits, a run and two stolen bases.
Molly Leners recorded two hits, one triple and one double, as well as driving in one run, scoring once herself and stealing a base.
In the game against Benson, Upsala came away with another victory by over 10 runs, 12-2. They recorded 15 hits as a team, led by Isabel Ripplinger and Luedtke, with three each, with a double each. Ripplinger also drove in two runs, scored twice, and stole two bases. Luedtke scored once, drove in one run and stole one base.
The two wins propelled them to 9-0. They took on Swanville, Thursday, May 4, and forced another shutout, 7-0. Three players led the team with two hits each, Molly Leners, Erica Roske and Reimers. Brenna Graves and Molly Leners both hit triples and Roske and Hannah Luedtke hit doubles.
Isabelle Leners took the mound for the Cardinals once again, pitching seven innings. She struck out 10 batters, walked two and gave up zero runs on one hit.
They played Osakis, Friday, May 5, in another doubleheader, but they were well-prepared, taking the win in both games.
In the first game, Upsala went off in the last inning. Before the seventh, the score sat 3-1, Upsala. The game ended 13-1, Upsala, with 10 runs scored in the final inning.
Isabelle Leners and Alexis Reimers both finished the game with three RBIs. Isabelle recorded two hits, including a double, and scored one run. Reimers’ lone hit landed her a triple.
On the mound, Isabelle Leners pitched six innings. She struck out nine batters, walked one and allowed just one run, zero earned, on two hits.
The second game ended a little more closely, but the Cardinals still came out on top, 5-3.
Isabelle Leners shined once more, leading the team in the batter’s box. She finished with two hits, an RBI and a double. Roske finished with an RBI triple.
Yet again, it was Isabelle Leners on the mound, pitching a complete game. She upped her game the second time around, striking out 12 batters and walking one. She allowed three runs on five hits.
Keeping their record a clean 12-0, they hosted Breckenridge Senior, Monday, May 8. Unfortunately, Upsala was handed its first loss, 9-4.
Molly Leners finished with two hits, both of them being doubles, and Madalin Koetter recorded one RBI.
Luedtke pitched for 5.2 innings, striking out one batter, walking two and giving up two runs, one earned, on five hits.
Falling to 12-1, the Cardinals looked to rebound Tuesday, May 9, against LPGE.
They managed to do just that, shutting out LPGE, 5-0, with Isabelle Leners pitching a no-hitter. She struck out a whopping of 13 batters and walked just two.
At the plate, Roske recorded two hits and an RBI. Graves and Ripplinger also drove in one run each.
The Cardinals travel to BEV, Thursday, May 11.
Swanville Bulldogs
Swanville hosted two teams Wednesday, May 3, playing Brandon-Evansville first and Benson second.
Against BE, they managed to hold off a comeback after being up 10-3 after four innings. BE nearly came back with five runs in the final three but the defense of the Bulldogs kept them in check to secure their fifth win of the season to be 5-4.
Amelia Hudalla recorded two RBIs on two hits. She also stole a base. Avery Douglas and Lauren Miller finished with three hits and two scores each. Miller also recorded a steal and an RBI.
Douglas took the win on the mound, pitching 3.2 innings. She struck out four batters, walked one and gave up five earned runs on four hits. Kennedee Chuba pitched the other 3.1 innings, she struck out two batters, walked four and gave up three earned runs on two hits.
They came away with another close win, holding off yet another near comeback from Benson to win 12-9. They held a 12-1 lead after three innings and managed to prevent the Braves’ comeback.
Hudalla had one of her best games of the season, recording two more RBIs after hitting a home run and a double as two of her four hits.
Theresa Bryce recorded three hits and drove in two runs, as well as scoring once herself and stealing one base.
Chuba pitched the full seven innings for Swanville, striking out two batters, walking three and allowing five earned runs on six hits.
The two victories put them at 6-4 on the season. They faced Upsala, Thursday, May 5, and they attempted to get revenge on the Cardinals for their last loss. Unfortunately, Upsala handed them their fifth loss of the season, 7-0.
Swanville only recorded one hit against the Cardinals, coming from Sam Sobiech.
Avery Douglas pitched the whole game, striking out four batters, walking two and giving up seven runs, three earned, on 10 hits.
The loss dropped them to 6-5 and they take on LPGE, Thursday, May 11.
Royalton Royals
The Struggles for the Royals continued in a doubleheader against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Thursday, May 4. Royalton lost both games, 5-3 and 8-5, respectively.
In the first game, Sofia Conrad and Jamie Mick both finished with two hits and an RBI and Brooke Wenner hit a double.
Rachel Cekalla pitched six innings for Royalton, striking out eight batters and giving up four earned runs on eight hits.
In game two, Conrad drove in two runs. Madison Albright and Libby Yourczek both recorded two hits.
Brooke Wenner took the mound for seven innings. She struck out three batters, walked four and gave up eight runs, six earned, on 11 hits.
The losing streak for the Royals hit six straight as they fell to 1-9. They took on Holdingford, Tuesday, May 9, in what was scheduled as a doubleheader, but was cut down to one game due to weather conditions. The Royals ended up losing 9-3.
Cekalla finished with three hits, a double and two runs. Conrad recorded two hits, a double and two RBIs. Yourczek recorded one hit, a double and one RBI.
The Royals fell to 1-10, losing seven in a row. They travel to Eden Valley-Watkins, Thursday, May 11, hoping to end the losing streak.
Little Falls Flyers
The Little Falls Flyers were unable to pull off a comeback win over the Albany Huskies, Thursday, May 4, when they lost, 7-5. It was a stalemate between the two teams, with the score sitting at 1-0, Albany, after five innings. In the sixth, Little Falls managed to drive in two runs to take the lead, but the Huskies responded with six runs on their next at bat. With one more at bat left, the Flyers managed to score three runs, but Albany was able to get three outs, ending the game 7-5 and handing the Flyers their eighth loss of the season.
Kendra Couture finished with two RBIs on one hit. Emily Johnson led the team with two hits and also had an RBI. Janna Middendorf recorded a triple and Emma Goertz a double.
Korrin Gwost pitched 5.1 innings, striking out four batters, walking five and allowing just three earned runs on five hits.
After the tough loss, they had a busy next few days, where, unfortunately, it didn’t get any better. They took on Zimmerman and Jamestown, Friday, May 5, losing both of them.
Against Zimmerman, they lost 8-1, recording a devastating amount of errors, seven, and only managing three hits.
Johnson recorded a double and Gwost and Middendorf both had one single each.
Maira Smude pitched five innings, struck out five batters and walked one. She gave up ten hits and allowed four runs, three earned.
It got worse against Jamestown, where they were shutout, 11-0. They managed four hits, but still had five errors.
Smude had the most success at the plate, hitting two balls for a single and a double.
Gwost took the mound for five innings, striking out eight batters and walking one, giving up four runs on seven hits in the process.
Falling to an unfortunate 1-10 on the season, they prepared for two more teams the following day, Saturday, May 6, but it held more of the same.
They were blown out once again, 14-1 by Alexandria, and this time, they committed 10 errors.
Johnson finished with two of the Flyers’ four hits. She recorded a single and a double with an RBI. Victoria Gottwalt and Hayli Hemingson recorded the other two hits.
Gwost pitched for four innings, throwing three strikeouts, walking three batters and giving up 14 runs, zero earned on eight hits.
Little Falls lost against Eden Valley-Watkins later that day, but put up much more of a fight, nearly making a late game comeback. Down 9-5 after four innings, the Flyers scored one run in each of the next three innings, but were unable to tie it late, falling 9-8.
Errors still played a crucial part in the loss, recording seven in the game.
Couture had yet another impressive hitting performance, recording two home runs and a double on three hits. Gottwalt recorded an RBI triple, as well.
On the mound, Gwost struck out six batters and walked seven. She gave up nine runs, one earned, on five hits in six innings.
The Flyers found themselves on a 9-game losing streak, falling to 1-12. They took on St. Cloud at home, Tuesday, May 9, where the streak continued, losing 8-3.
Gottwalt led the Flyers in the batter’s box, recording two RBIs. Hemingson had her most exciting performance, hitting a solo home run.
Gwost pitched four innings for the Flyers. She finished with two strikeouts, four walks and six earned runs on six hits.
Sitting at 1-13, the Flyers hope to break the losing streak, Thursday, May 11, when they host Milaca.
Pierz Pioneers
The Pioneers won twice against the Zimmerman Thunder, Thursday, May 4. The first win came by way of a 5-0 shutout, and the second came by a 10-1 blowout.
In game one, the team recorded two home runs, a solo home run by Alyssa Sadlovsky and a three-run home run by Maddie Gaffke.
On the mound, Frankie Seelen only gave up three hits, while striking out six batters and walking one.
In the second game, Seelen gave up just one run, unearned, on four hits. She struck out five batters and walked five as well.
Kendra Cekalla finished with a two-RBI single.
The Pioneers improved to 10-1 and faced Mora in a doubleheader, Tuesday, May 9.
In game one, Pierz showed off how dominant they could be with a 15-0 victory, recording 11 hits and no errors.
Seelen pitched in six innings, gave up just one hit and walked four batters.
The second game was more competitive, being tied 6-6 in the seventh, but unfortunately, had to be suspended due to the weather.
Seelen pitched a complete game, striking out nine batters and walking four. She allowed four earned runs on six hits.
With the one game suspended, the Pioneers improved to 11-1. They travel to Rivers Edge Park for their next game, Thursday, May 11.
