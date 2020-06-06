The Upsala City Council updated the city’s animal ordinance, Monday.
“The ordinance we had was approved in the 1970s and was due for an update. There was no question about that,” Mayor Rollie Johnson said.
One of the changes made was allowing residents to have three dogs per dwelling unit. Previously, only two dogs were allowed, Johnson said.
“The same goes for cats. They can have up to three cats,” he said.
The updated ordinance also clarifies what the residential zone animal requirements are.
Animals are classified in four groups. Horses, ponies, donkeys and mules are included in Class I. The maximum allotted number allowed is one animal per one acre with a maximum of 10 on three acres.
Cattle, pigs, goats, sheep and other animals are referred to as livestock and fall into Class II. Four cattle, eight sheep or eight goats are allowed per acre with half the number on a 1/2-acre lot. On a lot with more than three acres, a maximum of 10 cattle, 16 sheep and 16 goats are allowed.
Chickens, geese, ducks and pheasants are referred to as barnyard fowl and are grouped in Class III. A resident may be keep 10 chickens on 1/2- to one-acre lot, 30 on one acre and 100 on more than three acres. No roosters are permitted.
Emus and ostriches are also included in Class III, which allows a resident to house two emus or ostriches on a 1/2- to one-acre lot, four on one acre and 10 on more than three acres.
Up to five ducks or geese may be kept on a 1/2-to-1-acre lot, 15 per acre and 50 on more than 3 acres.
Johnson said that in comparison to when the previous animal ordinance was approved, it appears that people are more into keeping animals for enjoyment purposes.
“It seems like in this day and age, people are more into animals than ever,” he said.
Johnson said it is something the city welcomes as long as residents are maintaining and caring for their animals, abide by the requirements, such as keeping their dog on a leash and are cleaning up after their animals.
A conditional use permit is required for residents to keep Class I, Class II or Class III animals and review of the conditional use permit will be performed annually to ensure that the owners are complying with the ordinance. Those who are found to have willfully violated the ordinance would be guilt of a petty misdemeanor and will be fined up to $500.
In addition, residents who house various animals will need to make sure that all feed supplies are stored in rodent proof containers, that any diseased and/or dead animals are disposed of immediately in a sanitary manner and more.
The animals are also not allowed to trespass onto another’s property.
Upsala City Council Briefs
In other business Monday, the Upsala City Council:
• Heard from Garrett Doucette that since the Upsala Fire Department received grant money for a new gear washing machine, the department is reaching out to other fire departments in Morrison County to see if one of them is need of a gear washing machine. In the event that multiple departments are in need of one, the department will ask them to write a letter of intent. The Upsala Fire Department will then review the letters and choose the recipient;
• Approved a conditional use permit for Mitch Lange at 121 Bass Avenue to raise two to four sheep;
• Was informed that City Hall will be closed July 2, as City Clerk Michelle Stevens has a day off;
• Held a public hearing and adopted the updated ordinance that regulates the use of sump pumps and discharge of storm water, ground water and surface water into the sanitary sewer system;
• Approved requesting the Public Facility Authority (PFA) to be placed on its intended use plan (IUP) for several projects, such as water tower rehabilitation, water treatment plant update and rehabilitation, water main looping and 4-inch replacement and water meter system replacement, combined, a total of $1.934 million;
• Approved pro-rating the liquor licenses for approved businesses in the city due to the novel coronavirus pandemic;
• Approved a temporary ordinance that allows businesses to use the sidewalk, public parking spaces and more to expand outdoor seating arrangements due to current state guidelines for businesses reopening; and
• Thanked and acknowledged the effort by teachers, cooks, janitorial staff, bus drivers, paraprofessionals, administrative staff, students and more, put in making the end of the school year a success.
The Upsala City Council’s next regular meeting will be Monday, July 6, at 7 p.m. either via Zoom or at City Hall depending on what the Gov. Tim Walz’ guidelines are regarding gatherings at the time. Stevens will post the information on the city’s website and on the bulletin board outside City Hall.
