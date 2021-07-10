During the COVID-19 pandemic residents were protected from cities turning off their water for delinquent accounts. However, that protection has now ended and many cities, including Upsala, are looking to redeem its losses.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the Upsala City Council approved shutting off the water to residents with delinquent accounts, unless they have made payment arrangements with the city.
City Clerk Michelle Stevens said that at this time accounts that have been overdue for 60 days or more total about $5,000. There are currently four residences who are on payment plans whose water will not be turned off, she said.
Unless arrangements are made beforehand, there are currently six residences, totaling about $4,000, that will have their water shut off sometime in the next couple of weeks.
Mayor Rollie Johnson said that while some people were truly struggling during the pandemic, some may have chosen to take advantage of it. However, the ramifications for non-payment are catching up.
To prevent a water shutoff, pay the water bill or arrange a payment plan with the city by calling (320) 573-4950.
Upsala City Council
In other business Tuesday, the Upsala City Council:
• Heard a request from farm owner Tom Nelson of Holdingford, who wishes to detach the two parcels of land that are considered to be in Upsala as it would save him about $792 in taxes each year. Nelson does not receive any services from Upsala. Nelson was advised to talk with the Planning and Zoning Commission first, which will holds it meeting, Wednesday, July 21, at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall;
• Was informed by Council Member Brian Lange that the Upsala Fire Department was contacted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as they wanted more information regarding a grant the fire department applied for. Since the Fire Department made it past the first round this year, Lange said the department has a greater chance of getting the FEMA grant for new air compressor and air tanks;
• Approved a conditional use permit for Mark Stumpf and Sheila Christian to have up to 40 ducks at their property on Basswood Avenue;
• Discussed the possible need for a conditional use permit for the teepee erected and used to rent out on a residential property on Basswood Avenue. The Council did not make a decision;
• Decided to discuss the bids of the new City Hall locations at next Council meeting as the city is still waiting for one more bid; and
• Approved a gambling permit with no waiting period for the Upsala Firemen’s Relief Association to hold a raffle, Sept. 11.
The Upsala City Council’s next regular meeting will be Monday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
