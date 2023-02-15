The Upsala girls basketball team took down Verndale, 64-54, Friday, Feb. 10, to improve to 11-10 on the season.
Dakota Soltis put up 20 points in the win over the Pirates, marking her best performance of the season. Soltis finished 8-of-18, making 6-of-9 from the 2-point range. She made two threes and two free throws as well. She also led the team with four steals and came down with three rebounds.
Brenna Graves recorded 12 points on 5-of-11 shots, making 5-of-10 from the 2-point range. Graves led the team with 13 rebounds and had a steal and an assist.
Sammy Pilarski finished with 11 points on 5-of-12 shots from inside the arc, adding one more on a free throw. Pilarski led the team in assists, with four.
The win puts the Cardinals on a two game win streak as they traveled to Staples-Motley, Monday, Feb. 13, where they proved to be the better Cardinals team.
Upsala was led to a 52-36 win over Staples-Motley courtesy of Soltis, Pilarski and Graves again.
Pilarski recorded 15 points on 6-of-16 field goals, hitting 4-of-7 from inside the arc. She also finished with six rebounds and two assists.
Graves finished with 10 points on the night, making four twos and two free throws. She led the team in rebounds again, this time with 11.
Soltis made one two, two threes and two free throws for 10 points total. She led the team in assists, with five, and finished the night with two rebounds and a steal.
The Cardinals improve to 12-10 and take on LPGE, Thursday, Feb. 16, at 1 p.m.
Royalton Royals
Royalton won their second in a row after taking down ACGC in a close 58-56 game, Thursday, Feb. 9.
Kylie Waytashek led the way for the Royals, scoring 18 points on two twos, two threes and 8-of-9 free throws. Waytashek also finished with six rebounds, six blocked shots and three assists.
Mya Wolbeck recorded 16 points on 5-of-8 shots, making three twos and two threes. She added four more on free throws and recorded four rebounds and a steal.
In their next game, the Royals lost a close one against Sauk Centre, Friday, Feb. 10. After being down 30-24 in the first half, they nearly mounted a comeback, but ultimately fell 51-49.
Mya Yourczek and Waytashek scored 15 points each. Yourczek scored on 3-of-4 twos, 2-of-5 threes and 3-of-4 free throws. She also finished with eight rebounds, two assists and a block.
Waytashek finished making 4-of-10 shots from inside the arc and 2-of-7 from outside. She was 1-for-1 on free throws and finished with six rebounds and two blocks.
The loss put the Royals at 12-9 on the season and they faced Spectrum, Monday, Feb. 13, where they rebounded with a 60-37 win.
Waytashek finished as the Royals’ leading scorer, recording 29 points. She drained 6-of-9 shots from the 2-point range, 4-of-9 from the 3-point range, and was 5-of-6 on her free throws. Waytashek also finished with three steals, three assists and two blocks.
Yourczek finished the night with 10 points on 5-of-7 2-pointers. She led the team with 10 rebounds and had an assist and a steal.
The Royals improved their record to 13-9 and they faced BBE on the road, Tuesday, Feb. 14, hoping to get their next win.
Royalton outlasted the Jaguars in a 44-42 victory.
No stats were available for this game.
The Royals improve to 14-9 and travel to Kimball, Friday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m.
Swanville Bulldogs
The Swanville Bulldogs improved to 10-9 after a commanding win over LPGE, Thursday, Feb. 9.
In the 70-33 win, the Bulldogs had three players score 13 or more points, with Reese Jackson Leading the way. Jackson scored her highest total of the season, finishing 8-of-11 on field goals for 19 points, including hitting 3-for-4 on threes. She had four rebounds, two steals and two assists.
Avery Douglas finished with 14 points on 6-of-10 shots, making 5-of-7 from inside the arc. She also recorded six assists, five steals and two deflections.
Lauren Miller scored 13 points, making two twos, two threes and three free throws. Defensively, she was vital to the team’s dominant win. Miller led the team in rebounds, with 11, steals, with seven, and deflections, with four, and she also recorded five assists.
The Bulldogs played Hinckley-Finlayson, Monday, Feb. 13, notching their second win in a row after a 74-47 routing.
Miller and Douglas were seemingly unstoppable, scoring 22 and 19 points, respectively.
Miller drained 8-of-13 shots, performing equally great in all categories. She finished 5-of-8 on twos, 3-of-5 on threes and 3-of-5 on free throws. Miller also led the team in rebounds, with 10, and tied first in deflections, with six.
Douglas made 6-of-14 field goals, making 4-of-8 from beyond the 3-point line. She was 3-for-4 on free throws and tied Miller with six deflections. Douglas also recorded six rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Looking to make it three wins in a row, the Bulldogs took on Braham, Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Unfortunately the Bulldogs lost a close 45-44 game, losing the lead in the final minutes.
Miller finished with 20 points, scoring two twos, three threes and seven free throws. She also ended the night with 11 rebounds, three deflections and three steals.
Swanville dropped to 11-10 on the season and plays host to Osakis, Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7:15 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.