The Upsala girls basketball team took down Verndale, 64-54, Friday, Feb. 10, to improve to 11-10 on the season.

Dakota Soltis put up 20 points in the win over the Pirates, marking her best performance of the season. Soltis finished 8-of-18, making 6-of-9 from the 2-point range. She made two threes and two free throws as well. She also led the team with four steals and came down with three rebounds.

Tags

Load comments