The Upsala Cardinals softball team hosted the Swanville Bulldogs, Tuesday, April 18. In the home game, they showed skills in both fielding and hitting, winning 10-0.
The Cardinals seemed to develop a trend to start their 2023 season. That trend being fast starts. Getting ahead in the first or second inning and making the opposing team play catch-up all game.
Upsala’s Isabelle Leners stifled the Bulldogs from the mound all game. In the first inning, she struck out the first three batters. In the Cards’ first at bat they jumped out to a 4-0 lead quickly.
Hannah Luedtke took one of the first pitches and sent it flying over the centerfielder’s head for a triple. Isabelle Leners brought her home on an RBI single. Molly Leners followed it up with a double to put runners on second and third. Isabel Ripplinger brought both Leners in on a line drive past the infield for a two RBI single to make the score 3-0. Sloppy play by the Bulldogs allowed Ripplinger to steal second, third and, ultimately, home on a loose ball, giving the Cards a 4-0 lead.
The Bulldogs were able to get three outs after a couple of groundouts. As they stepped back up to the plate, they had a bit more luck, but none so much as to get into scoring position. After two strikeouts, Sam Sobiech managed to connect with a ball to get a single, but the luck would end there after a pop fly caught by the infield.
In the bottom of the second, the Bulldogs looked to be putting up a better fight. After a pop fly and a ground out gave them two outs, they nearly changed the game’s momentum. However, the Cardinals were able to get one more run in after an RBI double by Molly Leners to increase their lead to 5-0 before Swanville’s pitcher Kennedee Chuba got the final out of the inning.
Unfortunately, for the Bulldogs, it was another three up, three down situation at their next at bat, sending them back to the field.
A series of bad mistakes on Swanville’s part allowed the Cardinals to drive in two more runs in the bottom of the third. With two outs, a fly ball that would’ve ended the inning turned into having runners on first and third. A stolen base made it second and third. A second pop fly fell through the Bulldogs’ hands after a miscommunication in the outfield. The dropped ball turned into a 2-run RBI by Hailie Luedtke to make it 7-0.
In the fourth, Swanville’s Avery Douglas was able to get herself on base with a single. She stole second on the next pitch, but some overzealous attempts to steal third resulted in her being tagged out in a pickle.
The Cards added two more runs in their next at bat, courtesy of an RBI double from Brenna Graves and an RBI single from Erica Roske, making it 9-0. Another run in the fifth ended the game 10-0.
For Upsala, Hannah Luedtke and Isabelle Leners recorded two RBIs, Luedtke on one hit and Leners on two hits.
On the mound, Isabelle Leners struck out 10 batters and only gave up one hit.
For Swanville, Sobiech was the best batter, hitting two for two in the batters’ box.
On the mound, Chuba gave up six earned runs and 11 hits. She struck out three batters and walked one.
The Cardinals improved to 3-0 and take on LPGE, Thursday, April 20.
The Bulldogs took their first loss of the season, falling to 2-1. They travel to Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale, Friday, April 21.
