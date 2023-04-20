upsala
Upsala’s Isabel Ripplinger hits the ball past the infield to drive in both Leners teammates for a two run single against the Bulldogs, Tuesday, April 18.  

The Upsala Cardinals softball team hosted the Swanville Bulldogs, Tuesday, April 18. In the home game, they showed skills in both fielding and hitting, winning 10-0.

The Cardinals seemed to develop a trend to start their 2023 season. That trend being fast starts. Getting ahead in the first or second inning and making the opposing team play catch-up all game.

Swanville’s Avery Douglas fields a grounder in Tuesday’s game against Upsala. 

