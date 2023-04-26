The Upsala Cardinals softball team improved to 4-0 after another commanding win, Monday, April 24, when they defeated Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 9-2.
Upsala jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead after one inning. After that, it was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth, when the Cardinals added four more runs to their total. They added one more in the fifth. CGB finally responded with two runs in the top of the sixth, bringing the score to 7-2. Upsala scored two more runs and held off the Wolverines to get their fourth win.
Molly Leners led the team at the plate, driving in two runs on two hits, as well as two scores and a double. Isabel Ripplinger recorded a triple and Madalin Koetter also hit a double.
Pitching seven innings for the Cardinals, Isabelle Leners struck out six batters and only gave up two runs on four hits.
They hosted BEV, Tuesday, April 25, hoping to keep their winning streak alive. They succeeded, taking down the Tigers 6-0.
The team recorded nine hits, with Brenna Graves leading the way with two hits and two RBIs on three at bats. Hannah Luedtke, Hailie Luedtke and Isabelle Leners all recorded one RBI each.
On the mound, Isabelle Leners pitched another full game. She struck out 10 batters and only allowed five hits.
The Cardinals improved to 5-0 and travel to Osakis, Thursday, April 27, at 4:30 p.m.
Royalton Royals
Royalton’s season continued to hit bumps in the road as they fell to Maple Lake 13-2, Monday, April 24.
Ashley Knettel finished with a double and a run. Mya Yourczek finished with one hit on two at bats and stole one base.
On the mound, Brooke Wenner pitched two innings and only had one hit and didn’t allow any runs.
They fell to 0-3 after the loss and took on Osakis at home, Tuesday, April 25, where they finally landed their first win.
At home, the Royals fought off the Silverstreaks 11-7.
Wenner finished with a team-leading four RBIs and also earned the win on the mound. At the plate, Wenner scored twice and had two hits, as well as a stolen base. On the mound, she pitched seven innings struck out three batters, walked one and gave up six earned runs.
Sofia Conrad finished with an RBI, scored three runs and had two stolen bases.
Mia Zimmy drove in two runs on two hits and Libby Yourczek had two hits, including a double, and had one RBI, one score and one stolen base.
The Royals look to build off of this win as they travel to Paynesville, Thursday, April 27, at 4 p.m.
Little Falls Flyers
Little Falls hosted Mora, Monday, April 24, in a double header. They split the games, losing the first game, 14-12, but winning the second, 13-9.
In the first game, the Flyers recorded 15 hits, with Kendra Couture having the most success at the plate. She finished with four hits on four at bats, including a 3-run home run and a grand slam.
Emily Johnson and Brynn Thoma both recorded three hits and Leah LeBlanc also cracked off a home run.
Pitching seven innings for the Flyers was Korrin Gwost. She struck out two batters, walked three and gave up 14 hits.
In game two, the Flyers rebounded. LeBlanc had the best batting performance, finishing the game with four hits on five at bats, as well as scoring three times. Couture and Victoria Gottwalt both recorded three hits.
Janna Middendorf took the win on the mound after striking out two batters and walking one. In six innings, she allowed just five hits.
The Flyers improved to a 1-3 record and faced the Pioneers on the road in another double header, Thursday, April 27, at 4 p.m.
Swanville Bulldogs
Swanville rebounded from their last loss with a win over LPGE after a stellar batting performance, Tuesday, April 25. Against the Thunder, the Bulldogs came away with a 17-10 win to improve to 3-1 on the season.
Sam Sobiech led the team at the plate, hitting 4-for-5 with three RBIs and two scores. Harley Schultz recorded three hits and had a double and two RBIs. Avery Douglas finished with three hits as well, and recorded two doubles and scored three times.
Douglas also took the win on the mound for the Bulldogs. She pitched three innings, only allowed one hit and zero earned runs. Kennedee Chuba started the game on the mound and pitched the first four innings. She struck out three batters, gave up six hits and allowed four earned runs.
The Bulldogs look to get their fourth win on the road against Wadena-Deer Creek, Thursday, April 27, at 4:30 p.m.
Pierz Pioneers
In a double header, Tuesday, April 25, the Pierz Pioneers came away with two impressive victories over the Mora Mustangs. In game one, they ran away with the win, 15-1. Pierz finished with nine hits to the Mustangs’ two.
Taking the win on the mound for the Pioneers was Frankie Seelen, who pitched four innings. She struck out six batters and gave up just two hits and a run.
Kendra Melby finished with two hits on two at bats. She scored twice and drove in two runs. She also recorded a stolen base.
Maddie Gaffke also finished with two hits, driving in one run and scoring twice.
In the second game, the Pioneers won 9-2, and out hit the Mustangs 6-5. Seelen pitched another five innings, striking out seven batters, walking one and allowing one earned run on four hits.
Alyssa Sadlovsky finished with two hits, three runs and an RBI. She also came away with three stolen bases.
Kendra Cekalla finished with two hits and scored once.
The two wins propel the Pioneers to a 4-0 record. They host Little Falls in another double header, Thursday, April 27, at 4 p.m.
