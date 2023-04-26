The Upsala Cardinals softball team improved to 4-0 after another commanding win, Monday, April 24, when they defeated Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 9-2.

Upsala jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead after one inning. After that, it was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth, when the Cardinals added four more runs to their total. They added one more in the fifth. CGB finally responded with two runs in the top of the sixth, bringing the score to 7-2. Upsala scored two more runs and held off the Wolverines to get their fourth win.

