The Upsala Cardinals softball team traveled to Mankato for the first round of the state softball tournament, Thursday, June 8. They took on Rudolph, coming away with a 1-0 victory.

Molly Leners drove in Isabelle Leners on the teams only RBI. Isabelle, Madalin Koetter and Paige Gerads all recorded one hit each as well.

