The last 10 years, Mayor Rollie Johnson has had a list of several things he wanted to see established in the Upsala community — additional housing, a cafe, a new city hall, a new maintenance building, natural gas and an assisted living facility. It was part of the city’s long-term goals.
While all goals, but one have been accomplished, Johnson will be able to check off the last one by fall 2021 when “Upsala Senior Living” opens its doors.
“The need for an assisted living facility is tremendous here. When I see people leaving town and not wanting to leave at all, it makes me feel bad and that’s the way we felt about it. We needed an assisted living,” he said.
For the last two years, Johnson has been working closely with Planning and Zoning Chair Don Marty on making it happen. Johnson said he is extremely grateful for the help and work Marty has given.
“I really appreciate him a lot. He has been a true blessing to me,” Johnson said.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, council members and other visitors had the opportunity to meet Tim and Amy Jo Matros and Scott Duffney.
Tim and Amy Jo own and operate “Five Pines Senior Solutions” in Little Falls and currently manage six assisted living communities in Park Rapids, New York Mills, Blackduck, Remer, Sebeka and Kimball. They will soon be the owners of “Upsala Senior Living.”
While Tim and Amy Jo are very familiar with the operational aspect when it comes to assisted living communities, they are working with Duffney, owner of Rivers Edge Assisted Living and Adult Day Services in Aitkin, who is very knowledgeable when it comes to the architectural structure of the new assisted living.
“I have gotten involved in several different building projects over my career and when we build a new one, we look at how things have been built and how well it worked in one building. Scott and I have been talking and we have some good ideas,” Tim said.
While there is a lot of work that lies ahead of all parties, Tim said the plan is to build 20 units on one level. The city plans to sell the 7.4-acre property, located west of Walnut Ridge, with plenty of room to expand to 40 units, provided the demand is there.
Tim said the plan is to break ground in May 2021 once the ground frost is gone with the goal to open its doors in the fall of 2021. He estimates that once the units are filled, Upsala Senior Living will employ about 25 persons, from a licensed practical nurse to home health aides and more. In addition, an assisted living director who will run the property on a daily basis with Five Pines Senior Solutions overseeing the operations.
Tim and Amy Jo plan to operate Upsala Senior Living the way they do with their other senior living communities.
“We take care of our residents and help them with activities and daily living,” Tim said.
The couple cares for residents who are in different stages in their lives. Some people may need more help than others, he said.
“We have people anywhere from those who need a little bit of assistance to needing someone to manage their medications, needing help with transferring, showering and dressing. We go all the way to people who have lost their mobility and may need a lift to transfer, say from the bed onto a chair or what not, so we do take care of a high level of care,” he said.
While some senior living communities have a separate memory care unit, Tim said they have found it better to integrate those suffering from dementia with the general population. Duffney does the same at his assisted living facility.
“We find it very, very positive. It really slowed down the process of dementia. We have had people that have literally taken their loved one from a memory care unit, brought them into our assisted living and the family members said they couldn’t believe how much it slowed the process down and how better interacting their parents were, interacting with people who did not have dementia. It was very positive,” Duffney said.
Whenever a resident is nearing his or her end of life, the Matros’ facilities continue to provide care for the individual, whenever it is possible.
“We partner with hospice and we have a hospice agency come in when someone is on hospice and they, along with us, take care of the residents,” he said
Another element to the assisted living is the security. Amy Jo said while residents who can will be able to use a code to open a secured door, residents who need more security, won’t have access to the code.
In addition to the assisted living community, Tim and Amy Jo hope to add a medical clinic and a pharmacy, as well and are currently in contact with Brad Anderson, vice president of strategy and development at Lakewood Health Systems.
“Knowing that there is not a clinic 25 miles in either direction here, it would be a benefit for the residents, but it would also be a benefit for the general community, as well,” Tim said.
While having a medical clinic and a pharmacy would be ideal, Tim said it wouldn’t deter them from building Upsala Senior Living.
Upsala City Council Briefs
In other business, Monday, the Upsala City Council:
• Approved purchasing a John Deere lawn mower from Midwest Machinery at a cost of about $18,850, which includes a $7,620.40 discount and a trade-in value of $8,000;
• Approved to repair the plow truck at Upsala Motors at a cost of $1,130;
• Approved a resolution that authorizes Mayor Rollie Johnson and City Clerk Michelle Stevens to convey a warrant deed accompanied by an abstract title to Lynn Depa for the sale of the city’s property by Highway 238 at a cost of $2,500;
• Heard from Stevens that the city had spoken with the city of Royalton about possibly entering into a shared flagship fellowship with Lead for Minnesota. Since Lead for Minnesota is a new flagship fellowship program in Minnesota, both cities decided to hold off on joining;
• Canceled the leaf and lawn cleanup day that was initially set for Oct. 16, since not all trees have shed their leaves. The Council directed Stevens to work with Tom’s Refuse to scheduled a new date;
• Was informed Annie Eichers found the medallion during the city’s medallion hunt and congratulated her;
• Approved selling a 0.43-acre lot the city owns near Walnut Ridge. The lot is landlocked and surrounded by properties owned by various residents. Bid opening is set for Nov. 2, at 7:30 p.m. during the next regular Council meeting. Bids will have to be submitted in writing with bidder’s name, address, phone number and bid amount no later than Nov. 2, at 6:59 p.m.;
• Set a public hearing during the next council meeting, Nov. 2, for the sale of the land west of the Walnut Ridge homes to build an assisted living facility; and
• Heard from Stevens that the next community activity is a pumpkin decoration contest. Contestants can pick up free pumpkins (or use their own) between Oct. 19 and Oct. 28 as well as drop off at City Hall or the Great River Regional Library in Upsala.
The Upsala City Council’s next regular meeting will be Monday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
