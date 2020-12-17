Monday, December 21 — Pizza cruncher with sauce, four-way veggie, fresh veggies, fresh/canned fruit.
Tuesday, December 22 — Chicken patty on a bun, baked beans, fresh veggies, fresh/canned fruit.
Wednesday, December 23 — Mini corn dogs, seasoned peas, fresh veggies, fresh/canned fruit.
Thursday and Friday, December 24 and 25— No school.
NOTE: Breakfast is free for all students. Menus subject to change without notice.
