Monday, December 21 — Pizza cruncher with sauce, four-way veggie, fresh veggies, fresh/canned fruit.

Tuesday, December 22 — Chicken patty on a bun, baked beans, fresh veggies, fresh/canned fruit.

Wednesday, December 23 — Mini corn dogs, seasoned peas, fresh veggies, fresh/canned fruit.

Thursday and Friday, December 24 and 25— No school.

NOTE: Breakfast is free for all students. Menus subject to change without notice.

Load comments