Monday, January 25 — Chicken nachos, nacho fixings, steamed corn, variety of fruit.
Tuesday, January 26 — Chicken patty on a bun, baked beans, fresh veggies, fresh/canned fruit.
Wednesday, January 27 — Mini corn dogs, seasoned peas, fresh veggies, fresh/canned fruit.
Thursday, January 28 — Pancake with fruit topping, breakfast sausage or yogurt, cheese stick, hash brown patty, assorted veggies.
Friday, January 29 — Cheeseburger, baked beans, fresh veggies, variety of fruit..
NOTE: Breakfast is free for all students. Menus subject to change without notice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.