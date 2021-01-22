Monday, January 25 — Chicken nachos, nacho fixings, steamed corn, variety of fruit.

Tuesday, January 26 — Chicken patty on a bun, baked beans, fresh veggies, fresh/canned fruit.

Wednesday, January 27 — Mini corn dogs, seasoned peas, fresh veggies, fresh/canned fruit.

Thursday, January 28 — Pancake with fruit topping, breakfast sausage or yogurt, cheese stick, hash brown patty, assorted veggies.

Friday, January 29 — Cheeseburger, baked beans, fresh veggies, variety of fruit..

NOTE: Breakfast is free for all students. Menus subject to change without notice.

Load comments