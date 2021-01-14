Monday, January 18 — No school.
Tuesday, January 19 — Queso meatball nachos, cilantro brown rice, buttered corn, variety of fruit.
Wednesday, January 20 — Tator bowl, mashed potatoes, whole kernel corn, dinner roll, variety of fruit.
Thursday, January 21 — Cheeseburger meatloaf, baked beans, fresh veggies, variety of fruit, bread slice.
Friday, January 22 — Pizza crunchers with sauce, steamed carrots, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.
NOTE: Breakfast is free for all students. Menus subject to change without notice.
