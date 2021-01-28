Monday, February 1 — Queso meatball sub, potato wedge, fresh veggies, assorted fruit.
Tuesday, February 2 — Chili, crackers, choice of sub sandwich, sub fixings, fresh veggies, assorted fruit.
Wednesday, February 3 — Corn dog, carrot coins, fresh veggies, assorted fruit.
Thursday, February 4 — Sloppy jo, four-way veggie, fresh veggies, assorted fruit.
Friday, February 5 — Chicken nuggets, baked beans, fresh veggies, assorted fruit.
NOTE: Breakfast is free for all students. Menus subject to change without notice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.