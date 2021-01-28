Monday, February 1 — Queso meatball sub, potato wedge, fresh veggies, assorted fruit.

Tuesday, February 2 — Chili, crackers, choice of sub sandwich, sub fixings, fresh veggies, assorted fruit.

Wednesday, February 3 — Corn dog, carrot coins, fresh veggies, assorted fruit.

Thursday, February 4 — Sloppy jo, four-way veggie, fresh veggies, assorted fruit.

Friday, February 5 — Chicken nuggets, baked beans, fresh veggies, assorted fruit.

NOTE: Breakfast is free for all students. Menus subject to change without notice.

