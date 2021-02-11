Monday, February 15 — No school.
Tuesday, February 16 — Hamburger gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, cole slaw, dinner roll, assorted fruit.
Wednesday, February 17 — Tomato soup, crackers, grilled cheese, fresh veggies, assorted fruit.
Thursday, February 18 — Cheeseburger, baked beans, fresh veggies, assorted fruit.
Friday, February 19 — Cheese quesadilla, baby bakers, green beans, bread slice, fresh veggies, assorted fruit.
NOTE: Breakfast is free for all students. Menus subject to change without notice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.