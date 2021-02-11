Monday, February 15 — No school.

Tuesday, February 16 — Hamburger gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, cole slaw, dinner roll, assorted fruit.

Wednesday, February 17 — Tomato soup, crackers, grilled cheese, fresh veggies, assorted fruit.

Thursday, February 18 — Cheeseburger, baked beans, fresh veggies, assorted fruit.

Friday, February 19 — Cheese quesadilla, baby bakers, green beans, bread slice, fresh veggies, assorted fruit.

NOTE: Breakfast is free for all students. Menus subject to change without notice.

