Monday, May 3 — Chicken nuggets, four-way veggie, fresh veggies, variety of fruit, bread (J/HS).
Tuesday, May 4 — Ham or turkey deli/flatbread, assorted crackers (J/HS), baked beans, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.
Wednesday, May 5 — Scalloped potatoes with ham, garlic breadstick, carrot coins, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.
Thursday, May 6 — Cheese quesadilla, tiny whole potatoes, seasoned peas, fresh veggies, variety of fruit, bread slice (9-12).
Friday, May 7 — Pulled pork on a bun, green beans, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.
NOTE: Breakfast is free for all students. Menus subject to change without notice.
