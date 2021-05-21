Monday, May 24 — Spaghetti with meat sauce or chicken Alfredo, steamed broccoli, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.
Tuesday, May 25 — Hot ham and cheese on bun, four-way veggie, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.
Wednesday, May 26 — Cheeseburger on bun, baked beans, cheese slice, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.
Thursday, May 27 — Meatball sub, potato wedge, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.
Friday, May 28 — Sausage pizza, peas, fresh veggies, variety of fruit, bread slice (J/HS).
Monday, May 31 — No school.
NOTE: Breakfast is free for all students. Menus subject to change without notice.
