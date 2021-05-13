Monday, May 17 — Chicken patty on bun, baked beans, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.
Tuesday, May 18 — Crunchy chicken tender wrap, wrap fixings, corn, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.
Wednesday, May 19 — Turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.
Thursday, May 20 — Orange chicken with rice, steamed broccoli, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.
Friday, May 21 — Bosco stick with sauce, bread slice (J/HS), peas, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.
NOTE: Breakfast is free for all students. Menus subject to change without notice.
