Monday, May 10 — Corn dog, peas, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.
Tuesday, May 11 — Taco in a bag, taco fixings, whole kernel corn, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.
Wednesday, May 12 — Tator bowl, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, dinner roll, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.
Thursday, May 13 — Queso meatball nacho, four-way veggie, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.
Friday, May 14 — Sloppy jo on bun, cheese slice, baked beans, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.
NOTE: Breakfast is free for all students. Menus subject to change without notice.
