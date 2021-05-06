Monday, May 10 — Corn dog, peas, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.

Tuesday, May 11 — Taco in a bag, taco fixings, whole kernel corn, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.

Wednesday, May 12 — Tator bowl, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, dinner roll, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.

Thursday, May 13 — Queso meatball nacho, four-way veggie, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.

Friday, May 14 — Sloppy jo on bun, cheese slice, baked beans, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.

NOTE: Breakfast is free for all students. Menus subject to change without notice.

