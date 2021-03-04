Monday, March 8 — Chicken nachos, macho fixings, corn, assorted fruit and veggies.

Tuesday, March 9 — Turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, bread slice, assorted fruit and veggies.

Wednesday, March 10 — Ham patty on bun, tri-tater hash brown, baked beans, fresh veggies and fruit.

Thursday, March 11 — Chicken drumstick, potato wedge, dinner roll, fresh veggies and fruit.

Friday, March 12 — Macaroni and cheese, seasoned peas, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.

NOTE: Breakfast is free for all students. Menus subject to change without notice.

