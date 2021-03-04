Monday, March 8 — Chicken nachos, macho fixings, corn, assorted fruit and veggies.
Tuesday, March 9 — Turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, bread slice, assorted fruit and veggies.
Wednesday, March 10 — Ham patty on bun, tri-tater hash brown, baked beans, fresh veggies and fruit.
Thursday, March 11 — Chicken drumstick, potato wedge, dinner roll, fresh veggies and fruit.
Friday, March 12 — Macaroni and cheese, seasoned peas, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.
NOTE: Breakfast is free for all students. Menus subject to change without notice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.