Monday, March 15 — Mini corn dogs, assorted crackers, baked beans, fresh veggies and fruit.
Tuesday, March 16 — Italian pasta, California blend fresh veggies, variety of fruit.
Wednesday, March 17 — Cheeseburger on a bun, sweet potato barrels, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.
Thursday, March 18 — Barbecue pork on a bun, baked beans, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.
Friday, March 19 — Cheese pizza, candied carrots, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.
NOTE: Breakfast is free for all students. Menus subject to change without notice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.