Monday, March 15 — Mini corn dogs, assorted crackers, baked beans, fresh veggies and fruit.

Tuesday, March 16 — Italian pasta, California blend fresh veggies, variety of fruit.

Wednesday, March 17 — Cheeseburger on a bun, sweet potato barrels, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.

Thursday, March 18 — Barbecue pork on a bun, baked beans, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.

Friday, March 19 — Cheese pizza, candied carrots, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.

NOTE: Breakfast is free for all students. Menus subject to change without notice.

Load comments